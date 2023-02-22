Prevent colds, flu, and other infections with these 7 super foods

Prevention is better than cure!

And indeed, for that, you don't need to empty your pockets. If you’re looking for ways to prevent colds, the flu, and other infections, all you need to do is visit your local grocery store.

Feeding your body certain foods may help keep your immune system strong, along with exercise and a good sleep cycle.

Here are 7 immune system-boosting foods to include in your diet.

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, an important vitamin that helps build up your immune system. Vitamin C is helps to increase the production of white blood cells, which are key to fighting infections.

Garlic

Garlic contains sulfur-containing compounds, such as allicin, that have immune-boosting properties. It also aids in the slowing of artery hardening and the reduction of blood pressure.

Ginger

Ginger, the ingredient used in most Indian households, can help reduce a sore throat and inflammatory illnesses and may help decrease inflammation.

It also helps to decrease chronic pain and might even possess cholesterol-lowering properties.

Spinach

Spinach, the leafy vegetable, is rich in vitamin C and also packed with numerous antioxidants and beta-carotene, which may both increase the infection-fighting ability of our immune systems.

Make sure to cook it as little as possible so that it retains its nutrients.

Turmeric

A key ingredient in Indian dishes, turmeric is known for its strong medicinal properties. For years, this bright yellow spice has been used as an anti-inflammatory in the treatment of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Yogurt

Yogurt, the best probiotic food, is a rich source of vitamin D. Vitamin D helps regulate the immune system and is thought to boost our body’s natural defenses against diseases.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in Vitamin E, which is very important to fight off colds and have a healthy immune system. So, make sure to have a handful of almonds every day for good health.

