Prayers, Learning & Action: Catholics Observing 'Season Of Creation' As Part Of Global Effort To Protect Planet

Catholic churches observing this September as the 'Season of Creation | Image accessed by FPJ

Catholic churches are observing this month as the 'Season of Creation' to focus on the environment, life, and care of the planet. Churches across the city are holding special services and activities between September 1, the 'World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation', and October 4, the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and environment. This year, the theme for the season is 'To hope and act with Creation'.

Auxiliary Bishop Allwyn D'Silva, Chairperson of the Commission of Ecology, Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, said the period is a time when the world comes together to celebrate and care for the earth. "Amid the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, many are beginning to despair and suffer from eco-anxiety," said D'Silva. "As people of faith, we are called to lift the hope inspired by our faith, the hope of the resurrection. This is not a hope without action but one embodied in concrete actions of prayer and preaching, service and solidarity."Churches are organising educational programmes and community projects like tree planting, cleaning up localities, and advocating for better environmental policies. Attention is being drawn to climate change, pollution, and the loss of plants and animals. Communities are being encouraged to hold liturgy-based events where they pray together for the earth.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Malad, is having a 'plant swap' event where members will share and gift plant cuttings and seedlings. "People who grow plants usually throw away cuttings and trimmings. We are encouraging them to give these," said Pauline Fernandes, a member. The third Sunday of the month will be dedicated to the collection and recycling of 'dry waste' which includes reusable and recyclable materials like metal, paper, plastic, glass, and metal, among other things. St Theresa's Church in Bandra is in the process of creating a 'Care for Creation' cell. "On this Saturday evening and on Sunday, after each Mass, we are having a membership drive and sale of kitchen and decorative plants, in our church compound," said member Joe Rodrigues. Don Bosco International School, Matunga is organising 'Eco Canticles' on September 21 to celebrate creation with drama, music, and dance. Canticles refer to religious songs.

D'Silva said that the period is also a time to take action. "It reminds us that we have a responsibility to look after the Earth and work together to make it a healthier place. As the effects of climate change become more serious, the Season of Creation becomes an even more important time for us to reflect on their impact on the environment and to commit to making positive changes in our lives."

Under the leadership of Pope Francis, the Catholic church has looked at the environment as an area of focus. Pope Francis has been vocal about the risks of climate change, especially its impact on the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. In May, the Vatican, its headquarters, organised a summit 'From Climate Crisis to Climate Resilience' to focus on human adaptation to climate change.