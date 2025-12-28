Diana Penty Looks Royal In ₹95,000 Sindoori Red Banarasi Saree, Carries ₹13,000 Hasli Bag

By: Rahul M | December 28, 2025

Diana Penty just served a royal look, sharing a series of stunning pictures in a saree moment

The actress draped a Yamini Sindoori red Banarasi saree from the shelves of fashion label Mahima Mahajan, costing ₹95,000

The classic red saree, adorned with gold embellishments, was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse

Diana accessorised the traditional look with a statement diamond necklace, matching earrings and a bold bracelet

She also carried a show-stopping Hasli bag by Ozel, reportedly priced at ₹12,900

The actress rounded off her desi glam with glowing skin, sculpted features, blushed cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was styled in side-parted curls

