Diana Penty Looks Royal In ₹95,000 Sindoori Red Banarasi Saree, Carries ₹13,000 Hasli Bag

By: Rahul M | December 28, 2025
Diana Penty just served a royal look, sharing a series of stunning pictures in a saree moment
The actress draped a Yamini Sindoori red Banarasi saree from the shelves of fashion label Mahima Mahajan, costing ₹95,000
The classic red saree, adorned with gold embellishments, was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse
Diana accessorised the traditional look with a statement diamond necklace, matching earrings and a bold bracelet
She also carried a show-stopping Hasli bag by Ozel, reportedly priced at ₹12,900
The actress rounded off her desi glam with glowing skin, sculpted features, blushed cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was styled in side-parted curls
