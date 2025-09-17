PM Modi's 75th Birthday Attire Has A Touch Of Madhya Pradesh: Looks Radiant In Pink Pagdi & Lotus Brooch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday turned into a national celebration, with lakhs joining in spirit as he addressed a massive gathering in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The occasion was not only about festivities but also about showcasing India’s cultural richness and setting the foundation for future growth.

Honoured with symbols of Madhya Pradesh’s heritage

On his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed with traditional gifts representing the artistic soul of the state. He donned a striking pink pagdi (headgear) adorned with a lotus-shaped brooch, intricately embroidered with gold and pearls. Adding to his attire was a jacket embellished with Lambani embroidery, a vibrant textile craft rooted in the Banjara community’s legacy.

The Prime Minister also received a Bagh print scarf, representing Dhar’s famous hand-block printing tradition, admired for its geometric designs and eco-friendly natural dyes. Together, these elements beautifully reflected the state’s artistry while blending with PM Modi’s trademark style.

Launch of India’s first PM MITRA park

Marking the milestone day, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the country’s first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a visionary project aimed at strengthening India’s textile value chain. The park will integrate spinning, weaving, processing, designing, and exporting under one hub, ensuring quality control, access to raw materials, and global competitiveness.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s historic textile legacy, the Prime Minister emphasized the global potential of Maheshwari sarees and regional crafts. He recalled the cultural heritage of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and expressed hope that the state’s textiles will earn worldwide recognition.

Call for swadeshi and self-reliance

Blending tradition with a strong economic message, PM Modi urged citizens to embrace “Made in India” products during the festive season. “Every rupee spent on swadeshi goods strengthens our economy, creates opportunities, and funds development projects,” he said, underlining his vision that Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) is the foundation for Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Alongside the PM MITRA Park, the Prime Minister also inaugurated several welfare and health initiatives, reiterating his government’s focus on inclusive growth. The new projects are expected to boost employment, uplift artisans, and contribute to India’s journey towards becoming a global textile powerhouse.