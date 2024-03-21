Picasso Museum Features 10 'New' Paintings In Art Exhibition

The famous Picasso Museum in Malaga celebrates 10 never-before-seen paintings by artist Pablo Picasso in its ongoing exhibition. The exhibition in the southern Spanish city of Malaga is curating 141 different masterpieces to astonish art collectors and enthusiasts. The exhibition named 'Pablo Picasso: Structures of Invention: The Unity of a Life's Work' is the key highlight for the artistic arena in March 2024.

The curator, Michael FitzGerald does not believe in sticking to the chronology while showcasing the universe of colors, and sometimes he loves experimenting and combining artworks from different decades. Ruiz Picasso, the great grandson of Picasso, has shown gratitude for the initiative that prompts the enthralling journey of the iconic artist to enlighten enthusiasts and lovers across world.

Picasso And Picasso Museum

The museum will present 'The Echo of Picasso' next month and has already completed the carnival 'Museum in Movement: Drawing the Invisible', and another exhibition by Maria Blachard to celebrate the spirit and innovation of cubism.

The idea of a museum was first proposed in 1983 by Pablo Picasso and Juan Temboury, because the artist wanted to choose the city of his birth to colour his experiences and flourish with emotions, but the idea came to fruition after 50 years in 2003.