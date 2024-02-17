Perfume Day 2024: The Aspects Of ₹10,000 Crore Indian Fragrance Industry And The Dynamics Of Ittar...

Pinterest/Canva

India is one of the top protoplasts of ittar on a global scale. The fragrance market, which includes ittar, perfumes, and essential oils, exports a variety of fragrances to different countries. Small perfume industries and local businesses fall under the umbrella of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises. However, India holds a 10% share with $500 million contribution in the global industry of fragrance, but the segment of 'ittar' has a separate place in the horde of different aspects of the market. Due to the enriched heirloom of flowers, even gulf countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar import Indian ittar in massive amounts.

As we celebrate perfume day on February 17, we must put a glance at the possibilities and repercussions of the stunning Indian ittar market and related humane aspects.

Kannauj: The Capital Of Fragrances

Kannuj, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, is at the forefront of ittar production, making a mammoth contribution to the overall market. Apart from the elite scale of different fancy perfumes, some fragrances have become the hallmark of local authenticity and faith in the native cultivation of flowers. From the rain-drenched aroma, soil-infused ittars, to the traditional rose, sandalwood, jasmine, and other ittars, the demand for Indian ittars has considerably escalated in the past few years. According to the reports, the number of distilleries has increased since the mid-2000s, and now it's supposed to grow by 15% within the upcoming 5 years.

However, the culture of preserving fragrances hails from the esteemed remarks of the Indus Valley civilization, but the ittars are highlighted as a creative innovation of Mughal Queen Noor Jahan, who dominated the empire of Badshah Jehangir with her sharp wit, logical abilities, and leadership knack. But apart from this political impact, she also contributed to the fashion trends of her era and invented the art of ittar-production.

Perfume Museum and park

The perfume capital of India has a heritage legacy spanning 300 years. After the perfume industry faced blistering challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new perfume museum park is a wonderful attempt to restore the legacy and recover losses with glory and hope. Spread over 41.55 acres on the expressway, the international perfume museum and park has attracted global investors to the hopeful initiative.

However, it's important to note that the local and domestic set-ups have the biggest immersive contribution to the vibrant upsurge.

Art of ittar and the sense of smell

The ittars are made in 'deghs' with ancient techniques to lock in the real aroma without a change. But the art has now developed over time, and now the scientific tools and techniques are enormously used in the industry. Ittars are also a strong footnote against the artificial blend of manufactured chemicals and alcohol-based aromas.

Scientists believe that the trend toward imposed and manufactured fragrances lessens the sense of smell. Thus, a sense of awareness is crucial to keep safe from artificial entrenchments because they can destroy the sense of smell.