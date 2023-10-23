Peanut Butter For Heart Health And Weight Loss? Good Or Bad

In the last few years, peanut butter has found a unique place on the grocery list and has become a household name. This nutty butter, which was once considered a product of Western influence, is now a part of Indian families. The nutty spread is witnessing new varieties and a range of extensions, with natural ingredients customised and crafted in various flavors to suit all kinds of consumer preferences and choices. However, it is important to know if consuming peanut butter is good or bad. Dr Shweta Rastogi, clinical dietitian and lifestyle medicine consultant highlights seven facts and if you can now include peanut butter in your daily diet.

Power Packed Nutrition:

Peanut butter is a tasty and nutritious spread that can be enjoyed in two ways – as a delicious spread and as an alternative for butter. Peanuts are rich in protein, good fats, and essential minerals such as phosphorus, zinc, and magnesium, as well as vitamins like B3, B6, and vitamin E. Peanut butter stands out as a wholesome choice since it offers not only these vital nutrients but also dietary fiber and good fats like monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), which are beneficial for your health. So, when it comes to spreads, peanut butter (unsalted and unsweetened), being a healthier option than salted butter, is clearly a standout choice.

Bioactive Rich:

Peanuts are packed with antioxidants and bioactive phytochemicals, such as resveratrol, phenolic acids, flavonoids, isoflavones, and lignans, which are very beneficial for one’s health. These minor compounds work wonders for your body cells by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation caused by harmful substances. Additionally, phytosterols and tocopherols in peanuts help lower cholesterol levels, making it a heart-healthy choice. One of the major phytosterols in peanuts, stigmasterol, has been investigated for its pharmacological importance as an antihypercholesterolemic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, hypoglycemic, and antitumor effector. Additionally, peanut butter serves as a rich source of Co-enzyme Q10, a powerful antioxidant. These bioactive compounds not only help prevent diseases but also contribute to a better quality of life.

Versatile Spread:

Peanut butter's appeal lies in its incredible versatility. Whether it’s the creamy or crunchy texture, it pairs wonderfully with both savory and sweet dishes. One can also use it as the perfect base for sandwiches, rolls, and puddings. It also adds a delightful twist to milk or smoothies, elevating their flavor while packing in the nutrition. Kids can enjoy it before school or after sports, getting those essential nutrients. For senior citizens seeking nutrient-dense, easy-to-chew snacks, it is an ideal choice. Its adaptability makes it a super ingredient suitable for all age groups. The best part is it can be accompanied as a dip, a spread for toast, or can be had as is when craving a snack.

Enhanced Variant:

Opting for a Peanut Butter mildly sweetened with jaggery can be a good choice for those looking to enjoy a nutritious spread with a varied taste. Mild inclusion of jaggery not only gives a varied taste experience but also enhances the texture and intensifies the rich, nutty flavor, resulting in a truly delectable spread. Whether you're spreading it on toast or dipping your favorite snacks, Jaggery Peanut Butter is a delightful treat that combines taste and nutrition in every bite, making it a satisfying choice for a health-conscious consumer.

Bakery friendly:

Unlike cookies and bakery products often made with hydrogenated fats / less healthy fats, which can have high levels of not-so-healthy saturated fatty acids, peanut butter boasts higher levels of healthier unsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs). These unsaturated fats actually improve the stability of cookies. So, the next time you're in the kitchen, consider adding a scoop of peanut butter for a delicious twist in your baked goods!

Weight management:

If plain peanut butter is consumed with breakfast, due to the high protein content, there is increased secretion of a hormone called peptide YY, which promotes fullness, satiety and curbs frequent subsequent food intake. Additionally, the fibre and fats present in it, keep a person satiated for a longer time. The low glycemic index and glycemic load of peanut butter helps in stabilising blood sugar and prevents sugar and insulin spike. The wholesome Peanut butter offers a perfect balance of protein and other essential nutrients.

Overall Good health:

Peanut butter is a protein powerhouse, aiding in muscle maintenance and growth along with endurance training. The presence of heart-healthy unsaturated fats can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL-C) levels and support cardiovascular health. Additionally, peanut butter is a source of dietary fiber, aiding digestion and gut health and promoting a feeling of fullness, which can be beneficial for weight control. Packed with essential nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and niacin, it contributes to overall well-being. Plus, its antioxidant-rich composition can help combat harmful free radicals in the body. Therefore, including peanut butter in your diet can be a tasty and nutritious way to support your health.