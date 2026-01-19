 Passengers Litter Newly Launched Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Hours After Its Inaugural Run; Netizens React, 'Wait For Gutkha Marks'
Hours after India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train was inaugurated, a video showing littered compartments went viral online. The visuals revealed food wrappers and trash scattered inside the coaches on the Howrah–Kamakhya route. Netizens expressed anger and disappointment, questioning civic sense and urging passengers to respect public property despite modern facilities.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Just hours after the inaugural run of India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, a video showing littered compartments has gone viral, triggering sharp reactions online and reigniting concerns over civic sense in public spaces. The sleeper train of the Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda town in West Bengal.

The train is operating on the Howrah–Kamakhya route, connecting West Bengal with Assam, and is being hailed as a significant upgrade in comfort, speed, and modern infrastructure. However, visuals surfaced from inside the train showed unexpected scenes, showing food wrappers, disposable plates, and trash scattered across the coach floor and seats.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was reportedly recorded soon after the inaugural run of the train. The clip spread rapidly on social media platforms. Netizens expressed disappointment and anger, questioning why passengers continue to treat public property with neglect despite improved facilities.

First Look: Aboard India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train; 823 Berths & 16 Coaches Designed For...
Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "There should be cctv in trains and straight away fine once you get out of the train. hefty fines."

Another user commented, "Without civic sense, even world-class infra like Vande Bharat, luxury airports, or wide roads become hard to maintain. Civic sense is basically common sense in public spaces, and it should be mandatory in primary education from this generation onwards."

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train:

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has been designed to offer a blend of speed, comfort, and advanced safety for long-distance overnight travel. The train is capable of reaching a top speed of 180 km/h. However, it is expected to operate at a maximum of 120-130 kmph.

It consists of 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, four Second AC, and one First AC coach. The train has a total passenger capacity of 823 berths.

