Pandit Jasraj death anniversary: From 'Shiv Raksha Stotram' to 'Mero Allah', top 5 songs by the legendary singer

Pandit Jasraj | File photo

Pandit Jasraj, an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati Gharana passed away at 90 in New Jersey, US in 2020. Today, on August 17, we observe the second death anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj.

The Indian classical vocalist who belonged to the Mewati gharana had a lengthy career spanning more than 80 years and had garnered numerous laurels. Here are top 5 bhajans by the Padma Vibhushan awardee, watch videos:

Shiv Raksha Stotra (2002)

Aaye Raghuvir Dhir

Tum Par Vaari

Kajrare Naina

Mero Allah Meherbaan

