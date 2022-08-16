e-Paper Get App

Pandit Jasraj death anniversary: From 'Shiv Raksha Stotram' to 'Mero Allah', top 5 songs by the legendary singer

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj left behind a legacy spanning almost eight decades.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
Pandit Jasraj | File photo

Pandit Jasraj, an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati Gharana passed away at 90 in New Jersey, US in 2020. Today, on August 17, we observe the second death anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj.

The Indian classical vocalist who belonged to the Mewati gharana had a lengthy career spanning more than 80 years and had garnered numerous laurels. Here are top 5 bhajans by the Padma Vibhushan awardee, watch videos:

Shiv Raksha Stotra (2002)

Aaye Raghuvir Dhir

Tum Par Vaari

Kajrare Naina

Mero Allah Meherbaan

