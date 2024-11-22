Palmistry: Unlocking The Secrets Hidden In Your Fingers

The science of acupressure reveals that fingers have a direct connection to the mind. Normally humans have 4 fingers, each with individual influences and collective impact as well. Palmists check the shape, size, skin texture, length and flexibility among other aspects while studying fingers. They begin by looking at the top side of the hand where the nails, finger joints and knuckles can be seen, then they turn over to the palm side to check the fingerprint pattern on each finger and phalanges. Each finger is identified and stands on its own power.

Finger names

Generally, all palmists follow the information presented in this table:

Studying fingers

Ask the person to hold the palm stiff to see towards which side the fingers lean. Inside leaning fingers indicate materialistic wisdom, outside leaning fingers show a generous nature, but an extra leaning outwards indicates carelessness. Curved and clumsy looking fingers can point to an interest in anti-social acts like that of unlawful criminals. Thick and clumsy fingers belong to the poor who spend more than they earn. Flat fingers are for those in service gaining high ranks and thus social prestige. Straight aligned fingers depict good fortunate and social respect.

Knotty & smooth

Knotty and uneven fingers indicate thoughtful nature, mindfulness and a natural love of order and method. They are slow to decide and never rush into anything. Highly developed knots indicate great genius and a finesse in every work undertaken. Prominent knots also reveal disappointment present in a person and can be the warning of a sudden death. Without knots a person is a philosopher. Smooth fingers without knots on the joints indicate that the person relies on first impressions which are generally correct, indicating a strong intuitional ability and a quick mind. However, they seem to be lacking in seriousness as often they indulge in impulsive actions without much forethought for their own selves.

Length, width, texture

The length of each finger reveals the temperament and how one expresses oneself. Medium finger length indicates a genial disposition, long fingers, a great eye for detail and a patient nature. People with short fingers are unconventional thinkers, quick and stealthy at work, sometimes impulsive, sloppy and hasty.

Both negative and positive aspects related to the finger are balanced in the finger with medium width, unless one other finger is large and predominates the hand. Thin fingers indicate an intuitive nature and an active disposition. Elegant and stylish people with thin fingers are gentle by nature and peace loving. Fat fingers are proportionate to the indulgences in pleasures of life. They are humble by nature but make tough businessmen.

According to traditional palmistry, there are four kinds of fingers. Check out the characteristics of people with each of these types:

Sharp finger tips: include highly advanced and civilised individuals, philosophers, artists musicians and those who follow their conscience, people of high calibre, generous to a fault, leaders of society. Since imagination rules them, those with very sharp fingers could suffer mental illness experiencing a lack of success in life.

Flat finger tips: efficient and alert, they have a great inclination to learn, orderly and systematic their self-confidence ensures they bring their tasks to completion. They are known to be unorthodox, charitable people and include top musicians, sportsmen, specialists at war tactics, champion players, learned men of knowledge, etc.

Pointed finger tips: having good ideas, thoughts and works; humanitarian, facing constant ups and downs including in married life and unable to keep secrets. Very pointed fingers though indicate a lack of self-confidence and emotional orientation to working life leading to laziness, inefficiency, etc..

Squarish finger tips: mathematicians, historians and poets, they are known to have foresight, work according to rules, planners, traders with a systematic way of working, punctual, self-confident, efficient workers and good at taking work from others and generally successful in life.

Spatulate finger tips: they have a bulge at the tips and are hallmarks of energy, enterprise and invention; the owner is an enterprising individual.

Mixed finger tips: denote versatility, aptitude, a change magnet, adaptable and the predominant style dictates his life’s disposition.

We will look at each of the four fingers and planetary mounts in the upcoming columns.

(The columnist is a Naturopath and pursues astrology as a hobby)