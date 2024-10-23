 Pakistani Model Roma Michael's Bikini Ramp Walk At Miss World Grand Receives Shocking Reactions From Netizens
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Where the world is heading towards empowering women and pushing them to become the best version of themselves, a few countries and their people are still underdeveloped, uneducated, and follow numerous taboos and restrictions towards women.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, a Pakistani Christian named Roma Michael is seen walking the ramp of Miss World Grand in a bikini. This video received shocking reactions on the internet since wearing bikinis and skimpy clothes is still a taboo in Pakistan.

Who is Roma Michael?

Roma is a professional model and hails from Lahore, Pakistan. She has a BTech degree from the University of South Asia. After establishing herself a as a social media influencer and content creator, Roma has over 75.7k.

Roma has established herself in the entertainment sector by starring in movies like Delhi Gate and Kahey Dil Jidher, as well as drama series like Tu Zindagi Hai and Pyari Nimmo. She has also appeared in multiple TV ads and directed fashion campaigns for several well-known Pakistani brands.

Netizens reaction to Roma's Bikini video

Just a few hours into sharing her bikini ramp walk video on Instagram, Roma deleted her video from Instagram. While people speculated that she deleted it after possible hate reaction form her own country people, some also claimed that she is not Roma but a model named Racheal Gupta from Gupta. These rumors were shut after Roma shared a story on Instagram in the same bikini outfit.

A X user shared the video captioning it, "She participated at Miss World Grand Show. She deleted this video from instagram coz Pakistani people started threatening & abusing her for ruining name of Pakistan. Just another day of the Pakistani Muslim majority controlling lives of Pakistani minorities,"

A user commented, "Hope she is still alive after this." While a few netizens applauded her for her talent and boldness on the ramp, many were concerned for her safety since Pakistan still condemns any such acts by women.

