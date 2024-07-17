Pakistani Designers Take Over Fashion At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Instagram

While Indian ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Anamika Khanna, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Tarun Tahiliani adorned many big celebrities at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's start-studded wedding saga, several Bollywood stars chose Pakistani couturiers instead.

Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, cricketer Hardik Panday and even singer AP Dhillon opted for ensembles created by prominent Pakistani designers such as Faraz Manan, Iqbal Hussain, and Mohsin Naveed Ranjha at the extravagant event.

From exquisite lehengas to dazzling sherwanis, the Pakistani fashion creators definitely had their moment at the wedding of the year. Let's check out some of the best looks from them:

Faraz Manan's creation

The renowned Pakistani couturier Faraz Manan emerged as the top choice for many celebrities at Anant-Radhika's wedding. He crafted Alia Bhatt's stunning black lehenga and designed sherwanis for Hardik Panday, Vedang Raina and AP Dhillon. His ensembles featured intricate embroidery and artistic finesse while maintaining elegant and minimal aesthetics.

Additionally, the designer also created a stunning couture for Ambani bahu, Shloka Mehta, for one of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding events. The look included a shiny black and silver lehenga styled with minimal diamond jewellery and natural glam makeup.

Sara Ali Khan in Iqbal Hussain's attire

Actress Sara Ali Khan wore a multi-coloured lehenga by the designer Iqbal Hussain for her second look at the Ambani wedding. The attire featured a pishwas (flowy frock), a lehenga skirt and a dupatta. The outfit was made with pure silk adorned with zardozi, kora, nakshi, gota and dabka threadwork.

The cross-border fashion collaboration has set the stage for the Pakistani courtier to showcase their work at one the grand celebration. However, it has left fans disappointed when celebrities wearing their outfits failed to acknowledge or mention the Pakistani brands and designers.