Manish Malhotra Vs Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Ace Designers For The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Historical Wedding

The newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, tied the knot on July 12 in a grand Hindu wedding ceremony, which has been nothing short of a historic event. Apart from the star-studded, lavish celebration, the wedding witnessed some breathtaking fashion statements from Indian ace designers. Two prominent couturiers, Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, brought their unique style, artistic vision and unparalleled craftsmanship to create unforgettable wedding ensembles for the couples.

Let's check out the fashion spectacle crafted by Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Anant and Radhika for their big day and understand their distinct aesthetics that contributed to the auspicious wedding.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's artistic vision

Iconic couturier Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla has been the vision behind Anant and Radhika's big-day fashion. From the Shubh Vivah to the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, the designer meticulously crafted the groom's and bride's attire.

Let's check them out:

For the main wedding function, Radhika donned Abu Sandeep's interpretation of 'Pantear', a Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white. The ivory zardosi cut-work attire featured a mesmerising ghagra, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta.

The ghagra boasted three red borders adorned with intricate hand-embroidered floral booties with stones, sequins, and red resham. Radhika completed her bridal look with her family's stunning jewels that her nani, mom, and sister wore for their respective weddings.

Next for the groom's barat ceremony, Anant opted for a rust orange sherwani from the brand. The outfit was hand-embroidered in intricate trellis detailing and Resham work.

Additionally, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla also created the gold sherwani for the groom's wedding ceremony. The sherwani featured a pure Kanjivaram base woven with real silver and real silver dipped in gold.

Lastly, Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony's custom ensemble was created in collaboration between fashion designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and contemporary Indian artist and sculptor Jayasri Burman.

The exquisite attire's 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas, featuring intricate elephants, swans, and lotus art detailing. Furthermore, the lehenga is hand-embroidered with real gold zardozi, highlighting the kaleidoscope artwork.

Ambani bahu, Radhika completed her Shubh Aashirward fashion with diamond and emerald jewels.

Manish Malhotra's contemporary couture

From custom lehenga to exquisite saree, renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been an integral part of Ambani's wedding fashion wardrobe. He created Radhika Merchant's vidaai attire that left everyone stunned.

For her regal appearance, she wore a timeless sunset-hued Banarasi brocade lehenga paired with a striking red satin blouse inspired by the traditional abho and Kutch's rich textile heritage, which featured real gold kachori detailing. The look was complemented by a lattice-designed Banarsi woven dupatta. This outfit was a masterpiece in itself, enunciating Radhika's vidaai ceremony.