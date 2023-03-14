Oscars 2023: Top nominees take home gift hampers worth ₹ 1 crore'; which includes plot in Australia and more

The Oscars night has been memorable for talents from India and other countries that walked away with top honours at the 95th Academy Awards. While 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' scored a massive victory at the award function, the top nominees which were nominated in the major categories also walked away with luxury gift hampers called 'Everyone Wins' worth ₹ 1 crore.

According to The Guardian, even individuals who did not win an Oscar but were nominated still received a gift bag worth ₹ 1.03 crore.

Each year, the Oscar nominee is delighted by the 'Everyone Wins' gift bag. Those nominated for Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Director get this prize.

The gift bags are sent from a Los Angeles firm called 'Unique Assets'. According to the report, the marketing firm has been providing the gift bag each year since 2002, despite having no connection to the Oscars.

Each gift bag contains as many as 60 items which includes goodies such as a three-night stay at an Italian island, Japanese milk bread from Ginza Nishikawa, liposuction, and facelift from a celebrity surgeon.

The Oscar nominees will get a three-night stay in a renovated Italian Lighthouse valued at almost ₹ 7.3 lakhs. Among the freebies is a 'Trip to The Lifestyle', a 10-acre Canadian estate that costs ₹ 32.7 lakh, as Forbes cites. In addition, Maison Constructions will pay the nominated homeowners $25,000 to cover the project management costs for a house renovation.

Other items in the bag include chocolates, a plot of land in Australia, organic dates, and many more.

Lipo arm shaping, hair regrowth/ hair restoration consultation with a doctor in Florida, and a facelift—three cosmetic operations with a combined value of $41,000—are all included in the bag.

Each nominee will get an $18 loaf of Ginza Nishikawa Japanese milk bread as a parting gift. The goodie bag includes a package of Clif Thins, priced at $13.56.

Meanwhile, RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for Original Song and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.