Ortil Healthcare Is Here To Provide Quality IVF Treatment At The Top Hospitals In India

Gurgaon: IVF, or in vitro fertilization, is a way to get pregnant for couples who are struggling to have a baby. With this process, eggs and sperm are fused in a dish in a laboratory setting, as it would happen in the body. Then, one or more embryos are put into the uterus of the woman. Any extra embryos can be kept frozen for future use if multiple cycles of IVF are required in complicated cases.

IVF Treatment in India provides individualized treatment according to each patient's needs, which further increases treatment outcomes and results in high success rates.

What Is IVF?

IVF is an advanced reproductive technology specifically used for couples unable to achieve pregnancy through natural means. By simulating natural fertilization in a laboratory setting, IVF provides a viable pathway to parenthood. After fertilization in the lab, embryos are carefully monitored, and the healthiest ones are selected for transfer to the uterus, which increases the chances of successful implantation and pregnancy.

Who can get benefit from IVF?

IVF is often considered when other fertility treatments, such as ovulation induction or intrauterine insemination (IUI), have not shown any results. However, it can also be the first-line treatment for certain infertility conditions, such as:

Tubal Infertility: Blocked or absent fallopian tubes preventing the meeting of sperm and egg.

Endometriosis: Uterine tissue growing outside the uterus, causing scarring and adhesions.

Compromised Sperm Function: Issues with sperm production, morphology, or motility.

Irregular Menstrual Cycles: Ovulatory dysfunction leading to infrequent or poor-quality ovulation.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS): A hormonal disorder affecting ovulation and increasing miscarriage risk.

Ovulatory Dysfunction: Ovulatory dysfunction refers to any problem that causes irregular or absent ovulation in the menstrual cycle.

Genetic Disorders: Couples with any kind of genetic disorders.

Recurrent Pregnancy Loss: People who have gone through multiple miscarriages.

Uterine Fibroids: Benign or non-cancerous tumors form in the uterus, which prevents implantation.

Poor Ovarian Reserve: It is a condition with a limited number of remaining eggs in the ovary.

The IVF Process

The IVF journey is a detailed seven-step process, from ovulation induction to post-transfer follow-ups. Here’s a closer look at each stage:

Ovulation Induction: Before retrieval of eggs, stimulatory medications are used for the production of more eggs and induction of ovulation. Hormone levels and follicular growth are closely monitored to ensure optimal conditions for egg maturation.

Egg Collection: After the maturation of eggs, they are collected by using a fine needle inserted through the vagina. This procedure is usually performed under anesthesia.

Fertilization: Collected eggs are fertilized with sperm in a petri dish under precise conditions. Techniques such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic screening (PGS), and preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) may also be used to increase the efficacy of fertilization success.

Embryo Development: Fertilized eggs develop into embryos over four to five days, and they are then graded for quality and viability.

Embryo Transfer: The highest quality embryos are selected for transfer to the uterus. The remaining embryos are stored in case they are needed in the future.

Pregnancy Confirmation: Two weeks after embryo transfer, a pregnancy test is conducted to determine the success of the cycle. A follow-up ultrasound two weeks later confirms the presence of a fetal heartbeat.

Top IVF Hospitals in India

Top IVF Hospitals in India provide personalized treatment plans to increase the chances of success and ongoing support from fertility specialists. This can help in managing the emotional and physical challenges of the process. Each patient is unique and requires treatment according to their unique cause of infertility. Healthcare professionals in India provide individualized treatment and consultation for each patient to increase the success rates of IVF. Here are some of the top IVF Hospitals in India:

Nova IVF Clinic Delhi NCR India

Apollo Fertility Clinic, India

Ruby Hall, Hospital, Pune, India

Cloud Nine Fertility and IVF Clinic, India

Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, India

Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, India

Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, India

Conclusion

Deciding to undergo IVF is an extensive choice, often bringing both hope and worry. Ortil Healthcare provides a structured and scientifically advanced option in the best hospitals in India for couples dealing with infertility and helps them achieve their dream of becoming parents. With careful planning and medical expertise, the IVF journey can result in the joyful arrival of a long-awaited baby.

FAQs

What is the cost of IVF treatment in India?

The cost of IVF treatment in India ranges from 90,000 to 300,000 INR.

What are the success rates of IVF in India?

IVF success rates depend on individual factors but generally range from 55% to 75%.

Who can benefit from IVF?

IVF can be helpful for all patients struggling to get pregnant through conventional means due to some disease or individual factor.

