 Oops! Daisy Shah's Biggest Fear Revealed
The actor and showstopper for Manali Jagtap at the Global India Couture Week also speaks of her secret to go for the kill as a showstopper

Anita AikaraUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Image courtesy: Global India Couture Week

When Daisy Shah does the catwalk, the one thing she tells herself is "to make sure not to fall on the ramp, because that's my biggest fear." Glowing in gold, the actor turned showstopper for Manali Jagtap and DrTvacha as they presented their showcase at the Global India Couture Week (GICW).

Before she steps on the runway, Daisy always tries to eat something. "Today, before I walked the ramp, I had an avocado toast," she says. "It is always good to have butterflies in your stomach before stepping onto any stage because if that happens, you'll strive to do better."

For her GICW fashion show, the actor did a lot of brainstorming before deciding the hairstyle. "First, we had planned an updo. Then, we decided to leave the hair open. But by then, my curls were already done. So, we stuck with the look, and eventually everything fell in place."

For Daisy, it was amazing walking for GICW, even though it was her first time at the fashion week. "What's even more fun is that I was walking for Manali Jagtap. We have recently become friends, and we just hit off instantly. Every time I meet her, it feels like I'm meeting family. That's why I decided to walk the ramp for her."

According to Daisy, Manali's collection "was festive, but very easy. Festive outfits can be really tricky at times because of the weight. What I like about Manali's clothes are that they are comfy and in-trend right now."

A true-blue Gujarati, the actor has quite a few fond memories of Navratri. "I am a Gujarati, what do you expect? For me, every food is like yay! When I was in school, I would play garba all night. In my building, there was one chosen person, who would get a gift every night, whether you play garba or not. One night, it was my turn, and I was very happy receiving the gift. But I did dance and play garba," she says with a laugh.

Her favourite festive attire would be an anarkali.

