 'Onetara Project' By 'Reliance Industries & Foundation' Is A Spiritual Gush Of Green Activism
The 'Onetara' project by 'Reliance Industries & Foundation' intends to rescue the voiceless creatures of the earth while giving them adequate shelter and high-quality medical facilities

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
The announcement of the 'Onetara Project' has grabbed mainstream signatory, but few know about the stir it can inflame in the world of animal welfare. The pain of the naive, voiceless creatures has been scuttled over time, but animal lovers can foster hope by envisaging different endeavours. The 'Onetara' project announced by Anant Ambani on February 26 highlights the roadmap with striking features that include high quality facilities.

Key Highlights

1. The Vantara fosters the evergreen Indian values of 'Jeev-sewa'. Anant Ambani has taken the motivation to bolster the syncretic culture of co-existence from Neeta Ambani.

2. The project stresses 'Sewalaya' to serve voiceless creatures and promote the culture of co-existence by linking it with spirituality.

3. Around a 600-acre area is dedicated to the elephants, with 25,000 hospitals to protect them from the brutal development entrenchments.

4. It intends to establish a veterinary hospital with elevated facilities like MRIs, CT scans, and operation theatres.

5. While the zoological park would be another point of attraction to boost humane concerns to support the animals,.

6. The project would work with the 'International Union for Conservation of Nature' (IUCN) and the 'Wildlife Fund for Nature' (WWF).

7. The species jiggling on the line of risk, like rhino, leopard, and crocodile, would get particular drives and rehabilitation services.

This is a blissful annotation for green activism and ecological concerns. The 'Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change' has hailed this step.

