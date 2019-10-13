Of vintage jewellery and priceless gems: Saffronart Jewellery's 'Ode to Nature' auction shines bright

“I will make you brooches and toys for your delight,

Of birdsong at morning and

Starshine at night,

I will make a palace fit for you and me,

Of green day’s in forests and

Blue days at sea.”

Robert Louis Stevenson’s words so aptly fit this array of diamonds, gemstones, pearls, rubies encased in finely crafted gold! The great Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh once said of diamonds, “For my part, I know nothing with any certainty but the sight of the stars makes me dream.” Stars turn to reality in these diamonds. There are 172 lots to be auctioned. Exquisite display, setting, with arty get up has been paid to every piece of jewellery from period setting to background sourcing, even the pricing is surprisingly affordable.

In Indian culture, fresh flowers, buds and garlands have been used as accessories by humans since ages. Flower beads, for instance, were worn on earlobes. However, due to their perishable nature, they were replicated using durable materials like stone and metal and, later, a cluster of gemstones.

From the idea of a single flower placed on the earlobe comes the Hindi term karamphul (earflower), an important universal large, round metal flower-form with a central stud at the back equivalent to a flower stem. And there are pieces on display inspired by flowers.

The jewellery on display is from the provenances of private collections of former Indian princely families and the Mangaldas family and even of a late Indian film actress.