Nutritionist Neha Sahaya collaborates with 'The Pantry' For Healthy, Guilt-Free And Mindful Menu

As summer is right around the corner, all ready to get those cravings high and leave you thirsty for more, it's time to gear up to not just beat the heat but those unhealthy cravings too! 'The Pantry- Guilt-free Goodness' introduces an all-new menu in collaboration with renowned celebrity nutritionist and wellness consultant Neha Sahaya.

The Pantry, a revolutionary player in the healthy online food delivery market widely known for its eclectic range of healthy and hearty food options has partnered up with Neha Sahaya, together they have carefully crafted a menu for you to indulge all your cravings guilt-free.

She has worked with Sunil Shetty and Baba Ramdev for the Mission Fit India project as their Nutrition consultant and also with various Bollywood celebrities like Kajal Agarwal, Tanisha Mukherjee, Sahil Salathia and Malvika Raaj to name a few. This exciting collaboration with The Pantry comes at the perfect time for you if you’re looking to start afresh and pamper yourself with all things good and healthy.

With a commitment to delivering flavour, freshness and wellness, the menu will be available on Swiggy and Zomato, so you can easily order in and/or on the go without any hassle. From vibrant salads bursting with seasonal produce to healthy bowls, desserts and shakes that are rich in protein and filled with essential nutrients, it is time to give your tastebuds a healthy and flavourful delight.

“We are very excited to introduce this new wellness menu to all our loyal patrons. Our collaboration with Neha Sahaya signifies our dedication to providing our customers with not only delicious and healthy food options but also meals that are nutritionally balanced and nourishing," says Pankil Shah, co-founder, of The Pantry Guilt-free Goodness. "We believe that food should not only taste good but should also make you feel good, and this menu exemplifies that ethos." adds co-founder, Sumit Gambhir

Neha Sahaya with her expertise in food & lifestyle habits and specializing in treating life-altering illnesses like PCOS, diabetes, thyroid, high blood pressure and weight gain has leveraged her knowledge of healthy eating habits and the power of nutritious food creating innovative dishes that prioritise nutritional value without compromising on taste.

"It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with The Pantry to create this menu. By combining culinary creativity with evidence-based nutrition, we have crafted dishes that offer a perfect marriage of taste and health. I am confident that these offerings will not only tantalize taste buds but also support individuals in their journey towards optimal health." says Neha Sahaya, nutritionist and wellness consultant.

The Pantry Wellness Menu with Neha Sahaya boasts an array of flavourful dishes that will leave you wanting more. Take your pick from the munchy Fresh Vietnamese Summer Rolls prepared with rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, Asian basil, raw mango, carrots, and cucumber, with peanut ginger dipping sauce at the side or if you want to indulge in some good old veggies then the Beirut Bowl might be the one for you freshly prepared with oven-baked falafels, tabbouleh mix, classic chickpeas hummus with lemon garlic dressing.

The Zucchini zoodles with grilled pesto chicken made with zucchini zoodles spirals with house-made pine nut pesto served with herbed grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes & parmesan with herbed almond sauce will make you forget all your worries. The Ragi Millet Ladoos consisting of healthy fats & low carbs is specially crafted so that you indulge your sweet tooth cravings guilt-free. Don’t forget to quench your thirst with the Healthy vegan Chocolate & protein milkshake prepared with fresh coconut milk, ripe banana, dates, chocolate, & ace blend protein powder.

So what are you waiting for? Experience this culinary delight and indulge in the exquisite flavours of the new menu without any worries!

About The Pantry - Guiltfree Goodness:

The Pantry - Guilt-free Goodness is a revolutionary player in the healthy online food delivery market. With a focus on bringing together health and flavour, The Pantry - Guiltfree Goodness offers a diverse menu of dishes that redefine clean eating. Founded by Pankil Shah of Neighbourhood Hospitality and Sumit Gambhir, co-founder of Woodside Inn, The Pantry - Guiltfree Goodness is a culinary haven for those seeking goodness delivered with a smile.

