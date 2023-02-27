Now wear a saree in one minute thanks to Sasha Revankar's game-changing brand

You seldom find an Indian woman who doesn't like wearing a saree. But you do fine women who struggle to drape the five yards given on any occasion. And when it comes to attending traditional ceremonies in the family, wearing a saree becomes mandatory and so does the one who knows how to wear it. Making it easy and hustle free is the recently launched brand One Minute Saree by Sasha Revankar.

Launched last year, the brand was born to meet Sasha's own need of wearing a saree hassle-free. Living and growing up in the USA, Sasha says wearing a saree was reserved for rare occasions, so not having the draping expertise was always a hassle.

“There were not any ready-to-wear options in the market that captured the essence of the saree at the same time being a modern edge to keep the saree a relevant fashion statement these days when we have so many other options,” says Sasha who sources the materials for her sarees from Surat, Chennai, and Kolkata, which are known to be the hub of saree productions. “Most of our sarees are sourced from saree manufacturers all over India,” she clears.

Made in multiple sizes with re-usable fabrics, Sasha ensures that her brand meets the sustainability and zero waste demands. The brand ensures environmentally responsible packaging and the made-to-order policy helps reduce waste.

“Sustainability is a core value for us and we are working every day to improve our business model and improve in this area. All of our products are made to order so we do not have much stock wastage. Our sarees are made in a way that can be worn in multiple sizes so we hope that consumers will use and re-use them for a long time,” Sasha says adding that as a brand she is constantly working towards making sarees from materials that are more sustainable.

Normally there’s a little self-consciousness when wearing a saree and fondling and re-fixing, but Sasha says, everything is in place and stays in place when you wear a ready-to-wear saree. As of now, the brand offers Cotton, silk, chanderi, and kanjivaram sarees in many colours. These sarees can also be customised as per demand and you need to take a self-measurement before placing the order online.

“Our sarees do not require any pinning and each saree can size up or down in addition to having some elastic at the waist. We use secure clips so there’s no chance of the saree opening,” assures Sasha adding that there are colour and fabric options available for blouses as well.

Price: Starting from 3,500 onwards

oneminutesaree.in