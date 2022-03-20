Not Your Mainstream Watch: Hans Zhang and Janine Chang-starrer Chinese drama, 'Here to Heart' is a must watch if you love melodramas

Based on the novel The Warm Chord by An Ning, the drama revolves around Wen Nuan (played by Janine Chang) and Zhan Nanxian (played by Hans Zhang). Both are college sweethearts but fate pulls them apart sending Nuan to England and Nanxian to the road of success—he is the founder of a successful tech company which he established with his college friends. After living in a different country for almost eight years, Nuan returns to her homeland, China, and takes up a job as an executive assistant to her ex, Nanxian.

While working with him, memories of her long-lost love plague her, making her fall in love with her ex again, and sending Nanxian’s life in a frenzy who has been frantically waiting for her return. But there’s a catch: While she was gone, Nanxian agreed to become their college friend, and now a successful actress, Bo Yixin’s (played by Jenny Zhang) boyfriend to keep the paparazzi from bothering her.

So, when Nuan returns, not one but four lives are upended—the fourth one being Zhu Linlu (played by Jing Chao), Nuan’s best friend who also has feelings for him, and as cliché as it may sound, Yixin has feelings for Nanxian. Complicated, I know! Yixin tries her best to keep the two lovers from reuniting, Linlu keeps pushing Nuan to chase her happiness.

The main and second leads’ love lives are peppered with family drama and business sabotage, with both trying their best not to succumb to external pressures and tying the broken thread of their relationship again.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki Rakuten

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:52 AM IST