Not Switzerland or Alaska, these 5 places in India will give you a surreal foreign feel

Do you wish to wander on the beaches of Thailand, the mountains of Switzerland, the tropical islands of Vietnam, or experience a surreal stay in the Maldives? But you’re not able to do so maybe because of monetary restrictions, tough schedule, or not getting your passport?

Ekta Mohanani Kamra, travel influencer and the founder of Hop N Bop picks 5 chic places that you can visit in India, and get a sense of Deja Vu to the memory of those landscapes in international travel magazines. These places fall well within budget and in no way seem to be different from the ones in far-flung countries.

Gulmarg’s snow-clad mountains resonate with those in Switzerland

Gulmarg |

Until you are not under a tough budget constraint, Switzerland is like a snowy heaven for all the explorers that seek eutopia. But being on a budget is the worst. Well, we got you covered. You can plan on visiting Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir to experience India’s own Switzerland.

Switzerland |

In winter when the snow begins to pour, the mountains in the exemplary beauty, Gulmarg, seem to be covered with a thick snowy blanket, making it irresistible for any traveller to enjoy the serene view.

Auli gives the same thrills as Alaska

Auli |

Known for thrilling adventure spots, and the snow-covered terrains as a backdrop for all your pictures, Alaska has become a very famous tourist destination. But with the ever-increasing fame, the rise in the number of tourists has risen extensively making the quiet and solemn place filled with people all around.

Alaska |

In such a case you might prefer going to Auli which gives the same vibes, only cheaper and in India. Best known for giving out picture-perfect postcard vibes, Auli located in Uttrakhand is a breathtaking hill station that provides the same thrills as skiing in Alaska.

Scuba Diving in Andaman is just as surreal as in Spain

Andaman |

Without spending money on a visa and extra travel, you can now experience your Zindagi na Milegi Dobara scuba diving moment in Andaman.

Spain |

Being a replica of Spain in many aspects, Andaman and Nicobar islands are a perfect place to relish the azure waters, white and pristine fine beaches, and the green tropical island with your family or group of friends.

The backwaters in Alleppey are more mesmerising than the ones in Italy

Alleppey |

As you cruise through Kerala's expansive lakes and sometimes narrow canals, you will have the same magical experience that you would have in Venice.

Venice |

Even the romantic candlelight dinners organized along Venice's canal banks are very similar to the dinner options available in restaurants along the lakes in Alleppey.

The Thar Desert and Sahara Desert share the same folklore

Golden sand deserts are dream destinations for both romantics and adventurers. Do you want to go on a camel ride through the Sahara desert?

Don't worry, you can have the same experience in Rajasthan's Thar Desert. The Great Indian Desert also has a lot of overnight camps that let you enjoy the mesmerizing sunrise and sunset with your loved ones.

