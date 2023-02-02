5 beaches in India that are best to visit at night

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 02, 2023
Witness the blue-tinted seascape glowing and sparkling due to bioluminescence at Havelock Island, Andaman
The tiny marine organisms- phytoplankton light up the ocean surface at night and the peak time for bioluminescence is from November to February
Located between Colva Beach and Majorda Beach in Goa, Betalbatim Beach is a pristine place with golden sand spread all across the coastline
The presence of bioluminescent algae in it waters that illuminates the shoreline at night and to watch the bioluminescence cast its magic, the best time to visit is between November to January
According to experts, the bioluminescence at Mattu Beach in Karnataka is created by free-living marine organisms, commonly known as the sea sparkle, that emit light while they experience stress or disturbance and the best time to visit the beach is between October-January
Thiruvanmiyur beach in Chennai glows at night due to 'Noctiluca scintillans', a type of phytoplankton that converts their chemical energy into light energy when washed ashore
Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep is a small island shaped like a teardrop, located in the Arabian Sea
The blue light that lights up the beaches of Bangaram during the night is due to the presence of phytoplankton, algae and other aquatic creatures such as jellyfish in the waters
