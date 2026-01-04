Sara Ali Khan's Snow-Laden Winter Vacation With Brother Ibrahim Feels Straight Out Of 'Jannat'

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 04, 2026

After ringing in the New Year at the regal Pataudi Palace, Sara Ali Khan swapped royal vibes for a serene winter escape with family and close friends

With towering, snow-laden mountains as her backdrop, the actor shared a series of candid moments that captured the calm and charm of her off-duty days

One of the most heart-melting frames shows Sara perched playfully on brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s shoulders, while another captures the duo enjoying cosy bonfire moments

Alongside family clicks, Sara also shared solo photos soaking in the snowy surroundings, letting nature take centre stage

Sara kept her style effortless, stepping out in a chic denim faux-fur trench coat paired with white ear cuffs for a stunning snowy look

In another frame, she embraced winter comfort in a beige-and-brown zip-up sweater jacket, brown pants, and a snug beanie

She summed up the mood perfectly with her caption, "Meri Mannat, hamesha naseeb ho aisi Jannat," adding a poetic touch to the photo gallery

Thanks For Reading!

Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More
Find out More