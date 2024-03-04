'No Tight Fitting Dress Or T-Shirt, No Pets': Abu Dhabi's 1st Hindu Temple Puts Down Guidelines For Visit

Planning to visit Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple which was recently opened for the public this year? Ensure that you take note and follow the guidelines issued by the BAPS Mandir. The highlights of the temple guidelines include no allowance for pets, outside food and drinks, and strict regulation of the dressing of pilgrims.

The beautiful temple that saw over 65,000 people on March 3 looks forward to welcoming visitors and facilitating their darshan at the shrine under certain rules and regulations. Those visiting the premises are said to dress appropriately to get entry. They are reportedly asked to not wear caps and accessories that have offensive designs, or make distracting noises and reflections. T-shirts are a no for darshan and a devotee is expected to cover their neck, elbows, and ankles to avoid hassle at the entrance.

The list of guidelines set by the temple authorities also states that one must avoid wearing translucent and tight-fitting dresses to be permitted for darshan. It further notes that pets will not be allowed inside the temple structure while mentioning that these points come with the view "to preserve the tranquil ambience and ensure the orderly management of our premises."

More about the temple

The temple which happens to be the first one for Hindus in Abu Dhabi has been built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah. The land for the temple was reportedly donated by the UAE government. It was earlier this year on February 14 that the temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.