Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Anup Jalota's Amazing Birthday Bash, Israel’s National Day Celebration, & More

Magical night

In the pantheon of musical maestros that India has produced, Anup Jalota stands as a colossus, his humility as profound as his talent. This week at his birthday, I found myself transported into a world where musical sing song brought the evening alive and memories danced with the present.

At his newly appointed sea-facing penthouse in Mahim, where the crashing waves provided a befitting backdrop to a gathering of musical luminaries — I was instantly whisked back to my childhood — those long drives with my parents, Anup’s Meera bhajans playing on an endless loop, a soundtrack to my formative years.

The evening unfolded like a beautifully composed raga, each moment building upon the last. The air was redolent with nostalgia and then, a moment that made my heart skip a beat — I came face-to-face with Shailender Singh, the original voice behind my all-time favourite, Mai Shayar Toh Nahi. Our instant connection was made on this famed song from Bobby.

What followed was nothing short of magical. Every singer and shayar present took center stage, turning the gathering into an impromptu concert of epic proportions. Javed Akhtar’s words painted vivid pictures in the air, while Nitin Mukesh’s voice transported us to a bygone era. Suleman Merchant, affectionately known as Sly, and Hariharan had us all on our feet, dancing away as if tomorrow would never come.

Outside, the monsoon unleashed its fury, but within, we were cocooned in a world of music, laughter, and camaraderie. Steam rose from plates of delectable food, mingling with the sweet aroma of birthday cake. Guests were already discussing Anupji’s mehfil.

Monsoon delights

But the magic of Mumbai’s rains wasn’t done with me yet. A few days later, I hosted a lunch at the newly minted Sante Spa Cuisine, nestled in the lush gardens of the Royal Opera House. This isn’t your run-of-the-mill eatery — it’s a testament to the evolving palate of our times. Vegan, organic, gluten-free — buzzwords that translate into a culinary experience that’s both wholesome and indulgent.

The brains behind this venture — serial entrepreneur Agnelo Rajesh Athaide, the visionary Sonal Barmecha, and the effortlessly cool Anuj Shah — have their sights set on conquering palates across India. Their excitement is infectious, much like the warmth of my guests. Sharmila Raj Thackeray graced us with her presence despite her hectic campaign schedule, while my dear friend Roshni Damania, fresh off the plane from Baku, played the perfect co-host. And in a gesture that touched my heart, Sharvari Luth postponed her Atlanta trip to drive down from Nasik, just for this gathering.

Israel’s National Day

The week’s social calendar culminated with Israel’s National Day celebrations, hosted by Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Mumbai. The guest list was a vibrant tapestry of Mumbai’s diverse populace — a true representation of our city’s melting pot culture.

Amidst the glittering affair, I had the pleasure of conversing with Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM. The man possesses a rare gift — the ability to make you feel like the most important person in the room, even when surrounded by a sea of faces. It’s a testament to his genuine interest in people, a quality that sets him apart in the world of politics.

As I reflect on this whirlwind week, I’m reminded of why I love this city so much. From musical soirees to culinary adventures, from diplomatic gatherings to intimate conversations — Mumbai never ceases to surprise, delight, and inspire. Here’s to many more such weeks, filled with melodies, flavors, and unforgettable moments.