Nine Shades Of Navratri: Goddess of health and wealth

Chaturthi or the fourth day of Navratri is of Devi Kushmanda. The name Kushmanda is derived from three words - Ku (little), Ushma (warmth or energy) and Amnda (egg), which means the creator of the universe.

Kushmanda Devi is depicted with eight hands. She has kamandal, dhanush, bada and kamal in the right hands whereas, she is holding an amrit-kalash, jap-mala, gada and chakra in her left hands. Her beautiful female form is seen sitting on a lion that denotes dharma and justice.

The symbolism

It is believed that it was this form of Adishakti that created the universe with her smile. Several pujas, shlokas, and vedic rituals are performed to invoke this Ashtabhuja (eight arms) goddess. It is said that her complexion glows with a golden light that radiates from her persona.

Worshipping this goddess is believed to bestow spiritual fulfilment and harmony in the life of all devotees.

Offerings and colour

As it is said that this goddess’s favourite vegetable is pumpkin, it’s no surprise that it is offered to her in her honour. It is also believed that this is the only goddess who can bestow 8 siddhis (perfections) and 9 nidhis (jewels) to her saadhaks.

Devotees also offer Malpua to Maa Kushmanda to improve their intellect and decision-making ability. The colour of the fourth day of Navratri is royal blue. This colour is considered good for health and wealth.