New Zealand: Ultimate guide to a journey towards self-transformation

This year, as the tourism sector’s recovery gets underway, the focus and theme of the year is to re-think travel experiences. This entails prioritising the well-being of people and the environment and uniting everyone, from local communities to enterprises, under a common vision for a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable industry.

When it comes to re-thinking tourism, New Zealand is one place that offers a host of opportunities to look a little deeper and go a little further to discover more authentic, meaningful connections through transformative travel experience. From tantalising local cuisines to peaceful forests, from warm sandy beaches to adrenaline pumping activities, New Zealand helps you to broaden your horizons, change your perspective and meet interesting people. Here's your complete guide for your trip to New Zealand that is sure to help you discover the best version of you.

Read Also 4 luxury places in USA which should be on your list to visit for a complete travel experience

If You Seek to connect with Nature:

Forest Bathing – Terra & Tide

Slow down and connect with nature in a unique forest bathing experience that amplifies your senses and leaves you feeling refreshed and revitalised. Forest bathing is the act of replenishing one's soul, by going on a walk-through nature. The act of forest bathing, which originated from Japan, has many health benefits and is said to improve immunity, alleviate anxiety and depression and even decrease blood pressure. Discover the natural environment of Waiheke Island as you participate in a well being workshop and retreat designed to give you the wellbeing tools for a healthy and happy life.

Dive Tatapouri - Tarawhiti- Gisborne

There is no better place to encounter magical rays, when Dive Tatapouri offers a world-famous interactive marine experience with stingrays and other sea life! The visitors get to discover the Tamariki (children) of Tangaroa (the Māori God of the Sea), whilst immersing themselves in the local culture and magical marine surroundings of Tatapouri on the East Coast of the North Island, where the first light touches our shores. Dive Tatapouri is located on an idyllic waterfront location, and the owners are forever mindful that they share it with taonga species that require their protection, including penguins and rays. Environmental protection is key to their business with onsite projects that include providing protection with nesting boxes and pest trapping.

If You Seek Peace, Relaxation and Tranquility:

Mudpools - Hells Gate

Take in the sights, sounds, and smells of Rotorua’s famous geothermal activity by immersing yourself in the silky-smooth mud pools at Hell’s Gate, an active geothermal reserve and mud spa. A place where mud heals and water soothes, the baths have been used by indigenous Māori people as a place for healing and revitalization for centuries. Sit back and relax as the nutrients in the mud soothes your body and gently softens and exfoliates your skin, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Stargazing | Dark Sky Project: Mackenzie Region

Savour the stillness, peace and calm of the infinite night sky in the heart of New Zealand’s South Island at the Aoraki Dark Sky Reserve. Unique to the Mackenzie Region, the clear skies found in this part of the world are like nothing else in New Zealand. In 2012, the 4300 square kilometre area was declared the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, with light pollution strictly controlled in the area.

Home to New Zealand’s premier astronomical research centre, the reserve is one of only eight in the world. And as the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, is sought out by both curious visitors and astronomers alike.

If You Seek Personal Growth and Challenge:

Skydiving:

It’s the ultimate test, jumping out of a moving plane and free-falling thousands of feet through the air. The rush of wind through your hair is as strong as the thump of your heartbeat as it pushes your boundaries. In New Zealand, the landscapes beneath you are enough to take your mind off the fear; towering mountains, crystal blue oceans and rolling, green valleys that take on another level of beauty when witnessed from thousands of feet in the air. In safe hands no matter where you decide to take the leap, you will be rewarded with a feeling of accomplishment and a memorable bucket list travel experience like no other.

Heli hiking:

It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to see a glacier, and with the heli hike option on the West Coast of New Zealand, there’s the added bonus of being able to witness the sheer scale of nature’s power from above. Test yourself as you crawl through ice caves, learn to use crampons as you walk on ice and hear your guides share how the glaciers came to be. Immerse yourself in nature and feel small in an environment so much larger than yourself.