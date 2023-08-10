New Pyramid Alert! Archaeologists Unearth 4,000-Year-Old Bronze Age Pyramid In Kazakhstan

Picture for representation |

In a monumental discovery, a massive pyramid has been discovered after nearly a decade of research and excavation efforts in the ochre-tinted earthen steppes of Kazakhstan. It has been revealed that the massive pyramidical structure, hails from the Bronze Age and dates back 4,000 years to the 2nd millennium BC.

This extraordinary steppe pyramid, situated in the Kyrykungir complex in Toktamys, stands as a unique and unprecedented find in the Central Asian steppes.

Carved from stone with a remarkable degree of sophistication and grandeur, the pyramid's secrets were unveiled by archaeologists who have diligently worked to uncover its mysteries, as unveiled by the L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University on August 8, 2023. This archaeological marvel sheds light on the ancient past and displays the exceptional craftsmanship of its long-forgotten architects.

Structure of the Pyramid

The pyramid's symmetry and proportions speak volumes about the meticulous geometric precision of its ancient builders. Rising from the tan-brown soil of Kazakhstan, this rock-hewn structure is a testament to the skill and vision of its creators. Comprising six sides, each measuring around 42 feet in length, the pyramid's construction showcases remarkable attention to detail and accuracy.

Historian Ulan Umitkaliyev, who heads the university's archaeology and ethnology department, described the steppe pyramid as a highly intricate and advanced complex, according to the ancient origin report. Notably, it features several circular elements at its core. The structure's exterior is adorned with depictions of various animals, particularly horses, which, along with horse bones discovered nearby, suggests a strong link to a horse-centric cult of ancient times.

Excavations have also yielded a treasure trove of artifacts, including pottery, gold earrings, and other jewelry. These findings attest to the pyramid's significant cultural and ceremonial importance during its era. It likely served as a focal point for cultural and societal activities, radiating its influence throughout the region.

The Kyrykungir monumental complex, where these ongoing excavations have taken place since 2014, has gradually revealed its secrets to modern archaeologists. The site, located approximately 420 miles southeast of Astana, the capital city, has provided a glimpse into the past, unraveling a narrative that was previously obscured by the sands of time. The discovery of this ancient steppe pyramid marks a milestone in our understanding of Central Asian history and the remarkable achievements of its ancient inhabitants.