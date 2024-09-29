Navratri 2024: Here's What To Offer To 9 Forms Of Maa Durga During 9 Days Of Shardiya Navratri Rituals

Shardiya Navratri 2024 | FPJ

Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, observed for nine days. The festival holds special significance and occurs four times every year, including two Gupt Navratris. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri is observed in the month of Chaitra, while Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 3, 2024, and conclude on October 12, 2024.

Maa Durga | Canva

9 Forms of Maa Durga for 9 Days of Navratri 2024:

The nine days of the Navratri festival are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees perform special rituals and offer several holy things to God during this period. Check out the nine forms of Maa Durga for Navratri 2024:

Navratri Day 1: Devi Shailaputri

Navratri Day 2: Devi Brahmacharini

Navratri Day 3: Devi Chandraghanta

Navratri Day 4: Devi Kushmanda

Navratri Day 5: Devi Skandamata

Navratri Day 6: Devi Katyayani

Navratri Day 7: Devi Kalaratri

Navratri Day 8: Devi Mahagauri

Navratri Day 9: Devi Siddhidatri

Maa Durga | Canva

What to offer to 9 forms of Maa Durga during 9 days of Shardiya Navratri?

During the nine days of Shardiya Navratri, each form of Maa Durga is prayed, and devotees perform specific rituals. They offer bhog and flowers to the goddess, along with observing fast to seek their divine blessings. Here's a guide on what to offer to each Maa Durga during the nine days of Shardiya Navratri.

Devi Shailaputri

Devi Shailaputri is worshipped on the first day of the Navratri festival. You can offer white flowers like jasmines, as she adores white florals. Further, sugarcane offerings of cow's milk are also considered holy for this goddess.

Devi Brahmacharini

On the second day, you may offer yellow things such as chrysanthemum flowers, bananas and turmeric to Devi Brahmacharini.

Devi Chandraghanta

Offering for the third day can include red flowers, sweets such as kheer and even red fruits like apples for the Devi Chandraghanta.

Devi Kushmanda

For Devi Kushmanda, you must include an offering with pumpkins, as she loves pumpkins. Malpua and red flowers can also be included in the offering for the fourth day.

Puja | Canva

Devi Skandamata

On the fifth day of Navratri, you can offer beautiful roses, white flowers and bananas. She also loves sandalwood incense and the bhog of sooji halwa to Devi Skandamata.

Devi Katyayani

Orange flowers such as marigolds and honey can be offered to Devi Katyayani during the Navratri rituals.

Devi Kalaratri

Devi Kalaratri is fond of offerings that include dark colours and sesame seeds. Your offering can also include black lentils and jaggery.

Devi Mahagauri

During your rituals for Devi Mahagauri, you can offer white flowers such as lotus and include foods like kheer and barfi.

Devi Siddhidatri

Devi Siddhidatri loves yellow flowers, specifically yellow roses. The offering may include fruits such as bananas on this day.