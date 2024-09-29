Shardiya Navratri 2024: Know All About The Significance Of Fasting Along With Do's & Don'ts To Follow During The Auspicious Festival

Shardha Navratri 2024 | File Image

Navratri, a vibrant festival dedicated to the Goddess Durga, will be celebrated from October 3, 2024, to October 12, 2024. During the festival, Hindu devotees from around the world worship Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil; devotees mark the occasion with extreme enthusiasm and dedication by performing numerous rituals; celebrations and fasting. Let us know more about fasting, its significance and and the guidelines for what to do and what not to do.

Significance of Navratri fasting

Many devotees around the world observe fast during Navratri, hoping to attain spiritual enlightenment and establish a profound connection with the divine power. The nature of fasting can vary from person to person. Some devotees choose to observe a Nirjala vrat or partial fasting, while others opt for a Falhaar fast, consuming only specific foods such as fruits and nuts.

Do's and Don'ts for the Navratri fasting

Here are some do's and don'ts to keep in mind while fasting during the Nine-day festival. While observing the fast, it is very important to wake up early and take a bath before sunrise and wear clean and new clothes. Worship Goddess Durga and start your day by seeking her blessing. To keep yourself energised, you should keep yourself hydrated all the time. You can also consume drinks like coconut water, fruit juices, lemon water, and milk.

You can eat Tapioca pearls (Sabudana), potato, buckwheat flour and water chestnut (Singhara) during the fast. During fasting, you can also have dairy products, including panner, curd, milk, etc.

Things that must be avoided during the festive season are non-vegetarian foods (Tamasic food), including meat, eggs, garlic, and onion. Devotees also avoid using any type of intoxicant substance, including alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, etc. People should also avoid using sea salt, wheat flour, grains, and cereals during the Navratri festival.