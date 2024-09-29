 Shardiya Navratri 2024: Know All About The Significance Of Fasting Along With Do's & Don'ts To Follow During The Auspicious Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShardiya Navratri 2024: Know All About The Significance Of Fasting Along With Do's & Don'ts To Follow During The Auspicious Festival

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Know All About The Significance Of Fasting Along With Do's & Don'ts To Follow During The Auspicious Festival

Navratri, a significant festival in the Hindu religion, will be celebrated from October 3 to October 12, 2024. Devotees from all corners of the globe come together to mark the festival, performing various rituals, offering a variety of foods to Goddess Durga, and observing a fast.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Shardha Navratri 2024 | File Image

Navratri, a vibrant festival dedicated to the Goddess Durga, will be celebrated from October 3, 2024, to October 12, 2024. During the festival, Hindu devotees from around the world worship Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil; devotees mark the occasion with extreme enthusiasm and dedication by performing numerous rituals; celebrations and fasting. Let us know more about fasting, its significance and and the guidelines for what to do and what not to do.

Shardiya Navratri 2024

Shardiya Navratri 2024 |

Significance of Navratri fasting

Many devotees around the world observe fast during Navratri, hoping to attain spiritual enlightenment and establish a profound connection with the divine power. The nature of fasting can vary from person to person. Some devotees choose to observe a Nirjala vrat or partial fasting, while others opt for a Falhaar fast, consuming only specific foods such as fruits and nuts.

Do's and Don'ts for the Navratri fasting

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
UGC NET June 2024 Scorecard Link To Be Available Soon; Updates Here!
‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
‘It’s A Very Tough Treatment’: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Advising Hina Khan To Get Treated In India & Not America For Breast Cancer
Sophie Turner On Her Return To Small Screen As Jewellery Thief With Joan: 'Used To Be A Big Isolator...'
Sophie Turner On Her Return To Small Screen As Jewellery Thief With Joan: 'Used To Be A Big Isolator...'
Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud
Rajasthan Public Service Commission To Implement Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification To Curb Exam Fraud

Here are some do's and don'ts to keep in mind while fasting during the Nine-day festival. While observing the fast, it is very important to wake up early and take a bath before sunrise and wear clean and new clothes. Worship Goddess Durga and start your day by seeking her blessing. To keep yourself energised, you should keep yourself hydrated all the time. You can also consume drinks like coconut water, fruit juices, lemon water, and milk.

Read Also
Shardiya Navratri 2024: Know The Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More
article-image
Tapioca pearls

Tapioca pearls |

Read Also
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Wear Sky Blue Colour At Day 9 Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities
article-image

You can eat Tapioca pearls (Sabudana), potato, buckwheat flour and water chestnut (Singhara) during the fast. During fasting, you can also have dairy products, including panner, curd, milk, etc.

Things that must be avoided during the festive season are non-vegetarian foods (Tamasic food), including meat, eggs, garlic, and onion. Devotees also avoid using any type of intoxicant substance, including alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, etc. People should also avoid using sea salt, wheat flour, grains, and cereals during the Navratri festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Know All About The Significance Of Fasting Along With Do's & Don'ts To...

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Know All About The Significance Of Fasting Along With Do's & Don'ts To...

What Is Leptospirosis? Bhagwant Mann Diagnosed With This Rare Disease; Learn Its Causes, Symptoms...

What Is Leptospirosis? Bhagwant Mann Diagnosed With This Rare Disease; Learn Its Causes, Symptoms...

Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF...

Isha Ambani Dons Giambattista Valli Dress Inspired By 18th-Century Mughal Miniatures At Paris' BOF...

The Millennial Pilgrim: How To Be Truly Interesting

The Millennial Pilgrim: How To Be Truly Interesting

World Translation Day: Translation War

World Translation Day: Translation War