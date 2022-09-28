Navratri 2022: Three kheer recipes to try this festive season

Representative image |

Navratri has begun and many of us enjoy eating different desserts during fasting. If you are tired of eating the same kheer every time, we suggest you three unique recipes that will surely add a variety to your fasting sweet menu or bhog.

Sabudana Kheer:

Everyone loves eating Sabudana's different versions, and one of them is kheer. With only a few ingredients limited time to cook, it's a perfect dessert that you can't resist eating this Navratri.

Makhana Kheer:

Makhana has many benefits and is recommended for diabetics patients as well due to its low glycemic index. They can also be beneficial to those suffering from high blood pressure and heart diseases. Makhana kheer's recipe has few ingredients, requires minimum time and tastes delicious.

Chawal Kheer:

It is one of the most eaten kheer recipes during many special occasions. Everyone has their own version and special ingredients to make the dish more delectable. By adding more of your favourite ingredients, you can make a new version of the regular chawal kheer.