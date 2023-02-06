Natural diamond vs Lab-grown diamond; what is the difference and which one is better for you

Wearing a diamond studded jewellery is everyone's dream, and when it comes to buying one, it can be extremely overwhelming. There is such a large variety of stones available in the marker with shapes and sizes. It's surely not an easy task. For those who have love for some classic diamond pieces, there's now more options than earlier – Natural vs lab grown diamonds. Under the latest Union budget, basic custom duty has been reduced on seeds used in the manufacture of lab-grown diamonds in a bid to popularise their production in India. But what is lab grown diamond and how is it different from natural diamond.

Here are some of the basic differences.

The creation:

Natural diamonds are create far beneath Earth's mantle layer on the surface with intense heat and pressure which rearrange carbon and take a solid form of a diamond. Diamonds are shattered in the process, making more small pieces than big.

On the other hand, Lab-grown diamonds are grown in the lab with a chemical vapor deposition. The diamond created in a lab is still pure carbon thus exact same as a natural diamond.

Price:

Diamonds are pricey because of their rarity. Extracting diamond from the earth depends on complex and expensive mining operations, polishing and marketing. On the other hand, lab diamonds are less expensive than natural diamonds, for they are crafted in a lab.

Durability

Both, natural and lab-grown diamonds are made of carbon, so they remain hardest material on earth.

Clarity

Both lab-grown and natural diamonds have no much difference in terms of cut, clarity, colour, and carat. Lab grown diamonds are also grown and not built, thus the clarity remain the same as it is for natural diamond.

Colour

Lab-grown and natural diamond, both will be same in terms of colour because there's no visual difference between lab-grown and a natural diamond.

Which one to shop?

The natural diamond creates a lot of environmental destruction during the mining process. And to save that environmental distress one may want to choose the lab-grown diamonds which are not originated from an area controlled by warring factions. Therefore, buying lab-grown diamond is more environment-friendly. Though, lab-grown diamonds too require high-power energy.

