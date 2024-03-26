National Spinach Day: Try These 4 Popular Spinach Healthy Dishes Recipes

On the occasion of National Spinach Day, let's celebrate the nutritional value that spinach offers and explore some of the popular Indian spinach dishes.

Spinach is also called 'Palak' in Hindi. It is a very healthy green vegetable which can be used in many different ways. From popular dishes like palak paneer to the basic yet best dish aloo palak, it offers delicious and nutritious food.

Below are the four popular spinach dishes in India along with its easy recipes:

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer | Canva

Palak paneer is a beloved North Indian dish and one of the popular paneer dishes in India. Palak paneer is made with spinach gravy mixed with Indian spices like cumin, coriander and garam masalas with creamy paneer cubes in it. It is best enjoyed with butter roti or naan.

Palak Paratha

Palak Paratha | Canva

Palak paratha is an Indian paratha and the best dish for filling morning breakfast. If you are a paratha lover then it is one of the easy and quick paratha recipes you should try. It is a very delicious and healthy paratha made with mixing wheat flour, spinach, cumin, ajwain, chilli powder and garam masala. It is best served with pickle, curd and buttermilk.

Hara Bhara Kebab

Hara Bhara Kebab | Canva

Hara Bhara Kebab is an Indian vegetarian dish and a great snack option. It is made with a mixture of spinach, green peas, potatoes and spices. It is a very delicious and nutritious dish you should have as a starter or snack. It is best served with green chutney that enhances its taste even more.

Aloo Palak

Aloo Palak | Canva

One of the easiest and best ways to have palak is with potato. Aloo palak is a very popular dish made by boiling spinach and potato together and stir fried with oil, garlic and salt. This simple aloo palak dish can be enjoyed with chapati, rice and dal. It is a very flavorful and healthy palak dish.

Spinach is a great green leafy vegetable to add in your diet. It is packed with vitamins , minerals and antacids which makes it a flavorful and healthy food to consume.