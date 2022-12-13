National Energy Conservation Day 2022: History, significance and celebrations |

National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated on December 14 in India to raise awareness among people about saving all forms of energy resources, global warming and climate change. How can you conserve energy? By switching off light and fan when not in use, thus saving precious resource electricity generated through water, coal etc. You can save fuel by walking or cycling to work or short distance places instead of driving. Also make cautious use of water by not wasting it unnecessarily and by closing the taps when not in use. Many people in the world and in India still struggle to get water.

History

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the power ministry of India, launched the National Energy Conservation Awards in 1991 to recognise the contribution of industries and establishments in reducing energy consumption while maintaining their production through awards.

The first time the awards were given on December 14, 1991. Since then, the day has been declared as National Energy Conservation Day.

BEE is a constitutional body under the central government that helps in framing policies and strategies to reduce the use of energy. It implemented the Energy Conservation Act in 2001.

Significance

BEE celebrate this day to drive mass awareness about the importance of energy conservation. Conservation of energy will reduce the strain on the environment.

Celebrations

Last year, as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the power ministry organised the Energy Conservation Week from December 8 to 14.

BEE organises a national painting competition for school children on this day and also gives out the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) and National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA) to various industries and sub-sectors of the country in recognition of their achievements in energy efficiency.

The hon'ble President of India Droupadi Murmu will felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, and National Painting Competition Prizes and also launch EV Yatra Portal on the occasion this year.