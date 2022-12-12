World Violin Day 2022: History, significance and importance | FPJ

World Violin Day on December 13 recognizes the impact and cultural contributions of a most versatile instrument, violin and celebrates the bow stringed instrument loved around the world. The violin is definitely an incredibly versatile guitar, permitting for music of great passion and incredible delicacy. Violin Day salutes violinists, and encourages you to hear music featuring violins.

A violinist uses numerous bowing techniques to master the violin. The strokes dictate not only notes, but the quality of the note played. While we associate the violin with classical music, it easily crosses genres. For instance, the violinist demonstrates the versatility of the violin by extensive use in baroque music, jazz, folk music, rock and roll, and soft rock.

In 1555, Andrea Amati receives credit for the oldest documented four-string violin, like the modern violins. Today, the violin not only remains an indispensable feature of western classical music, but has found its way into various forms of classical and folk music around the world as well as various other genres.

​The violin is an amazing amalgam of science, mathematics, physics, and chemistry but it is strictly regulated by physical and acoustic laws. It can help you relax as a way to fight stress. If you're trying to lose weight, you can burn 170 calories per hour playing the violin. The benefits of learning violin for adults includes maintaining muscle memory, posture, fine motor skills, and muscle stimulation. Try attending the music concerts involving violin. Learn playing violin lessons.