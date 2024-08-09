Nailed It: Nail Trends That Made Waves At The Paris Olympics 2024

Sha'carri Richardson | Instagram

Apart from making new world records and creating unforgettable sports memories, the Paris Olympics 2024 is also setting new standards for fashion and beauty. This year, athletes are grabbing eyeballs on the field with their creative 'Nail Art', which reflects their personal flair and national pride. From intricate designs inspired by national flags to bold choices representing their spirit of competition, nails are becoming a new trend for self-expression and style.

Check out the most iconic nail looks from Paris Olympics 2024

Sha'carri Richardson



American track and field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson has not only stunned everyone with her spectacular performance but also with her bold choices of dramatic nail art. She is known for opting for a long and exquisite manicure, representing her strong personality and sports spirit.

Manika Batra

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra didn't miss the opportunity to showcase her beautiful nail art on the field. The athlete opted for a simple yet meaningful manicure that represents India, featuring paintings with the Indian national flag, 'Bharat' written on one nail, and an Olympic symbol.

Colombian swimmer Stefania Gomez Hurtado is making waves not just in the pool but also in the nail art world. Her extraordinary mani featured Pris Olympics symbols, the 2024 mascot, Phryge, and the Eifel Tower, blending together the mismatch of hues and designs.

Noah Lyles

The world's fastest man, American track and field athlete Noah Lyles is another Olympian with a passion for nail arts. With an array of stunning nail designs, he breaks gender stereotypes in every tournament.

He also showcased his 'ICON' design at the Paris press conference. Talking about his nail art during the event, he said, "The most misunderstood thing is the balance between cocky and confident." He further stated, "There is a strong line that people assume my confidence is cockiness."

Sara Balzer

French fencer Sara Balzer won hearts for her beautiful Parisian nail art which was adorned with Olympic rings and flag strips. The simplicity of her nail choices is loved by many.