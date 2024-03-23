Muslim Baby Girl Names Starting With G: Meaning, Qualities And More

Choosing a name that will resonate throughout a lifetime is a hard task. However, you can name your baby that makes her personality beautiful and have a loving name that people would love to know more about. If you are searching for a Muslim baby name by letter "G", then consider looking at these 10 beautiful girl baby names by G that are unique and beautiful.

Gazia: "Gazia" name means striver. They are ambitious, confident and hardworking. Girl with this name has greater self-confidence, determination and energy. They are passionate about the challenges they face.

Ghazal: "Ghazal" is a name for girls that means love poem or any emotional poetry. It comes from the Arabic root Gh-Z-L which means yarn, love-speak or gazelle.

Ghadah: "Ghadah'' is a Muslim girl's name from Arabic culture and it means Beautiful. They are also associated with the lucky number '1'.

Gabriella: "Gabriella" name means an angel. Their personality is often marked by stability and discipline. They serve as the backbone and anchor in their relationship and career.

Ghaliya: "Ghaliya" is a lovely Arabic girl's name that sounds as sweet as a song. It means fragrant, precious, valuable or beloved. Some also associate it with "expensive', but to parents their baby is priceless.

Gulsana: "Gulsana'' is a Muslim girl's name from Urdu culture which means Unbelievable Flowers. Individuals with this name are creative, positive, innovative, motivated and ambitious person.

Gulika: "Gulika'' is a girl's name which means A Pearl, Circular, A Shot. They are analytical, understanding, studious, fearless and proof oriented personality.

Gufrina: Innocent is what "Gufrina" means. They are traditional, practical, strong and patient. They are excellent communicators and also have artistic values.

Gul-e-Rana: "Gul-e-Rana" means sweet a smelling rose or a rose flower with a very sweet smell. They are intellectual, spiritual and reserved people.