Muslim Baby Girl Names Starting With 'F': Meaning, Qualities And More

Selecting a name for your baby girl is a decision that has a lasting impact because names become her identity and personality. A name should not be very short to avoid constrained space for pronunciation, and it must not contain puzzles because meanings can lose their grip.

A perfect name should be light enough to flow with the river ripples, and deep enough to dive to the last possible point of ocean. While choosing a name for your daughter, you cook emotions with an aroma that will shower flowers on her path.

Faakhira: Faakhira means a pious woman, a soul remains safe from the severe outbursts of worldly tactics.

Faatin: Faatin means captivating, so that her journey can catch the torrid nerves of beautiful human traits.

Fahmeeda: Fahmeeda translates into a wise woman, and indeed, a woman of wisdom decides her own path and journey to remain in the flow of life.

Faiha: Faiha signifies a sweet smell from heaven that can capture earthly allure.

Falak: Falak means the sky. A gentle name to inspire her to fly high and touch the sky.

Faraha: Faraha means happiness, a cheerful name to adore her chirping presence.

Farhat: Farhat is another popular name in Muslim families. Farhat means glad and blessed.

Farwah: While farwah means someone who is blessed with wealth to rock in the race of life,.

Fatima: Fatima is the name of the beloved daughter of Prophet Mohammad. Fatima means a beautiful girl.

Fatiha: While Ftiha is the name of a 'Surah' in the holy Qura'an,. Choose this name to bring victory to your door. Fatiha means victory.

Fazeela: Fazeela means the faithful girl. Indeed, it is a noble trait to bring blissful fortune.

Fayyazah: While Fayyazah means a very generous and liberal woman, a happy combo to win hearts and to become a source of inspiration,.

Firoozah: Firozah means a precious stone. Mark this name to invoke a gem-like, dazzling future for your little princess.