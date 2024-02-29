Muslim Baby Girl Names Starting With 'C': Meaning, Qualities And More

FPJ

Sometimes finding a perfect name for your princess may look like a pretty hazardous task. For instance, if you wish to choose a name that embarks with 'C', it may feel like rowing a bamboo-boat in the sa-tempest, but still, there are pearls of eloquence and demure options to pick the most alluring word for your little sweetheart.

Her name should reflect affection and light to infuse gentle reminders of happy roots and a positive future.

Chanda: Chanda means the moon. This name will glorify her aura with sparks of the moon and cosmic energies to manifest a healthy-waelthy and blissful life.

Choti: Choti means the younger one. A beautiful name to create a safe and happy nook for your little star.

Chunni: Chunni is another synonym for dupatta. An Indian endowment that compliments feminine charm and modesty.

Chragh Bibi: Chragh bibi is an alluring name to invoke a happy fortune. Chragh means the light so that your diva can rebel against darkness.

Chandini: Chandini means the moonlight. A popular name in Indian Muslim households to knock on a luminous life.

Chamcham: If your baby is bubbly and she chirps like a tiny bird, you can call her Chamcham. Chamcham means the one who shines with flickers.

Chulbuli: Chulbuli is another good adjective for a talkative, stubborn and vital happy soul. Pick this name to adore her innate traits without moulding or trimming the genuine crux.

Chashni: Chashni is a kind of sugar-syrup that is used Kitchen kingdoms. A poetic, unique and captivating word to address your sweet daughter.

Chambeli: This is name of a fragrant white flower to unlock a blooming luck for you daughter.