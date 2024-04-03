Muslim Baby Girl Names Starting From Letter H: Know Their Personality Traits, Numerology & More

Muslim Baby | Canva

Names are a crucial part of our identity. We are often categorised and judged based on our names. It is a hard task to give your baby a name that will be with them forever. No worry! We have made it easy for you. Let's explore some of the unique Muslim baby girl names with the letter 'H' that have deep-rooted meanings in Arabic language.

Hadiya

Hadiya is a Muslim baby girl name which means a 'gift', 'guide to righteousness'. Girls with this name are often expressive, outgoing and inspiring. They are charming and cheerful individuals.

Hafiza

The baby girl's name, Hafiza, is a unique and charming name you can keep for your baby girl. It means 'protected'. The personality traits of the individual with this name are caring, affectionate and loving.

Habiba

It is an Arabic-origin Muslim baby girl name. Habiba means' beloved', 'lover', and 'darling'. Individuals with this name are attractive, creative, and adventurous.

Hadia

Keep your Muslim baby girl's name Hadia, which stands for the 'one who guides in religion'. Their numerology number is 5 and these individuals are full of life, inspiring and charming.

Hafa

'Gentle Rain' is what Hafa stands for. Girls with the Hafa are talkative, influential and inspire people. People with this name are skilled personalities in any field.

Haleefa

The Muslim baby girl name Haleefa stands for 'friend' or 'helper'. Haleefa is an individual who is good inside out and they are a curious and honest personality.

Hamida

The Arabic meaning of the girl's name, Hamida, is 'praiseworthy'. It is a Muslim baby girl's name, their personality is mysterious, independent, and confident.

Haani

The girl name Haani has many meanings, they are 'content', 'happy', and 'delighted'. Hanni is a very beautiful muslim baby girl's name. The numerology number of Hanni is 6. They are very kind-hearted and loving personalities. They thrive on exchanging ideas and knowledge with new people.

Hannah

Hannah means 'grace', 'affection', 'gold blessed', and 'sound of delight'. The numerology number of the baby girl named Hannah is 1. These people are creative, positive, innovative, and freedom-loving individuals.

Hamda

The meaning of the name Hamda is 'peaceful', 'blessed by god', and 'peaceful'. The numerology number of the Muslim baby girl named Hamda is 9. The personality traits of these individuals are humble, humanitarian and generous.