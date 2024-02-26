Muslim Baby Girl Name Starting with 'B': Meanings, Qualities And More

Pinterest/FPJ

Daughters are a door to earning more goodness and getting close to Allah. If you treat them with affection, giving them a proper place to bloom with equality, freedom, and fundamental rights, you can attain the keys to Jannah without much hassle. Daughters add 'Noor' to your house and 'Barkat' in wealth and growth.

The names should be cherry-picked and cherished because they become part of personality and identity. The meanings infuse life, purpose, and the journey of being.

Take a seat, think well, and choose the most perfect name for your fluttering butterfly, who will bring spring, happiness, and hope to your family.

Badia: Badia means unique, someone who is born to bloom and break barriers because nobody has the power to categorise her.

Bahaa: This name reflects beauty and brilliance. A combo of feminine charm and sharp wit is always unmatched and incredible.

Balqis: This was the name of the Queen of Sheba. A royal name to pick for your tiny warrior. Currently, the Balqis Bano case also reminds us of the unwavering rebel and untamed spirit.

Banu: Banu is a word for a 'woman of rank'. If you want an elevated status for your dazzling star, you can pick this name.

Baseema: Baseema is the one who smiles often, and what's better than having the power and resilience to smile in a pretty harsh world? Choose this name to invoke good fortune.

Basirah: Basirah means vision or eye. A luminous name to allure deep insight and depth in her personality.

Bedar: Bedar means attentive and awake. If you want her to be strong and independent enough to cope with different situations, you can pick this name.

Bushra: In the world of bad news, Bushra means 'A happy news'. A light and cheerful presence will manifest more grace and happiness.

Benazir: Benazir is a gentle word to address a matchless woman. Mark this name to allure a fate that is incomparable.

Badiah: Badiah means the astonishing one. The one who can surprise people with genuine authenticity and charm.

Bahar: You can also name her 'Bahar', the season of spring, so that she can live a cheerful, blooming life.

Bahira: Bahira means someone with a bright mind. This translates into genuine ideas and an intuitive personality.

Bakhtaawar: Bakhtawar is someone fortunate because a good fate can trim and fix turmoils with peace.

Bazigah: The word Bazigah is used to address a woman with a sparkling or illuminated aura. Choose this name to guard her against the dark.

Buhaisah: While Buhaisah was the name of a Sahaabiyaah. This name will indeed add spirituality and honour to her life journey.