Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With J: Meaning, Qualities, And More

Junaid, Jafar, and Jalaal are some of the common names starting with the letter J in Muslim families. If you are looking for a similar name for your baby boy, we have you covered. Take a look at the list of names that take reference from the Holy Quran and religious preaching which will assist you find the best name for your little one.

Junaid

The name is associated with strength and courage and refers to a warrior. Despite not being explicitly mentioned in the Holy Quran but is considered to be one of the good names for a Muslim boy.

Jumma

It is noted that parents give this name to the brother of a boy named Munna. The name is associated with the special Friday prayers and translates to "blessed." Usually, a child born on a Friday is more likely to receive this name.

Javed

The meaning of this name is eternal or immortal. The Urdu term is associated with determination and the attitude of never giving up. It represents the state of being living.

Jigar

You might agree that this name becomes more of a name used across religions and communities. It means "heart" or a beloved. The name goes well with the qualities of faith and courage.

Jalal

The meaning of this name translates to "majesty" or "glory", and it signifies greatness and dignity. Someone with this name is said to be a good leader and a torchbearer of the family when grown up.

Jalaaluddin

A very popular name in Muslim families is this one which is derived from the terms "Jalaal" and "uddin," meaning majesty and religion respectively. Collectively, it means "majesty of religion". The name is associated with worship and prayer service.

Jamal

One of the beautiful names for your baby boy, it signifies "beauty" or "grace." Not only does it represents physical beauty, but also subtly admires inner beauty. Honesty and purity are some of the qualities it resonates with.

Jamaluddin

The name comprises of two words "Jamal" and "uddin," which mean "beauty" and "religion" respectively. It signifies someone who gracefully admires and follows religion and its practices. Devotion and faith are some of the qualities associated with this name.

Jameel

This name holds a similar meaning to Jamal, and refers to a person who is "beautiful" or "handsome". Several parents keep this name for their baby boy as they love their children and consider them the most handsome one in the world.

Jafar: Derived from Arabic "jafara", it denotes a "stream" or "river", and symbolises flow and continuity. It is said that someone with this name would be active, passionate, and a variety seeker.