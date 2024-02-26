Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With 'B': Meaning, Qualities & More

Looking for an adorable name for your baby boy that takes inspiration from Islamic texts and scriptures? Here's a list of Muslim baby boy names to choose from. If you wish to name your little one starting with 'B', take a look at the names along with the meanings and qualities associated with them.

Badruddin: One of the beautiful names for your baby boy that starts with the letter 'B' is this one that refers to the holy full moon of Islam. The child with such a name is said to be of a positive name but highly influenced by moods and emotions.

Baqarah: Those who are familiar with the Holy Quran would know the importance of this name. Al-Baqarah refers to the longest chapter of the religious book and highlights the role of protection and intercession on the Day of Judgment.

Babar: In Persian, the term is a symbol of bravery and represents a lion, the king of the jungle. It also reminds people of the founder of the Mughal Empire. Naming someone with this name is said to associate them with qualities of bravery and leadership.

Badal: One of the lesser-used names is this one which reminds one of the clouds and rainy season. Someone carrying this name is said to be compassionate, caring, and a nature lover.

Bashir: One of the names in every Muslim family is this one that has a deeper meaning and is associated with loyalty and faith. It refers to someone who is loyal and can be trusted.

Badshah: There are several interpretations of this name. The two most common meanings refer to the term "king" and "lucky one." Someone named so is said to enjoy a lavish life and become a fan of a rich lifestyle. It is said that he would be a dreamer and a spiritual thinker.

Babil: While a quick look at this name would remind you of the popular actor Babil Khan, let us tell you that the name is a beautiful one you can give your baby boy. The Urdu term translates to mean the "Gate of God."

Bahadur: While you can name your child Bahadur Shah or Bahauddin as well, these happen to be a great pick. While the initial name means someone courageous or brave king, the latter translates to "Ornament of religion."

Bahhath: Not a common name, but a special one. It denotes an expert or a scholar of research. It holds an Arabic origin and serves as a great name for your baby boy.

Bairam: If you want to see your child taking an interest in religious activities and celebrating festivals with initiation and love, you may name him Bairam as the term refers to a festival or celebration in itself.

Bahram: It might sound similar to Bairam but it doesn't really mean the same. Bahram is a lucky name with spiritual traits and it signifies victory.

Bakir: Often confused with "Bakr" referring to a camel, this name means an early morning marked with calming weather. One of the concerning qualities of a person named so is they are prone to getting hurt quite easily.

Baasim: One of the simple and beautiful names to give your child is this one which has an Arabic origin. It symbolises happiness and means "smiling." They are usually said to be introverts who enjoy their own company.