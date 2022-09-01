MumbaiSwaraj: An exhibition on Mumbai’s involvement in freedom struggle

KHAKI has organised an exhibition called #MumbaiSwaraj at the KHAKI Lab in Fort, Mumbai, starting from 13th August. The month-long exhibition, through pictures and text, covers the journey of nationalist political thought and action in the city from as early as 1833 till the time of freedom and eventual sovereignty in 1950.

The exhibition unfolds with the political awakening of the city, its trysts with revolutionaries and the Indian National Congress, Mumbai’s intertwining with leaders like Lokmanya Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi and even Mohammed Ali Jinnah, and ends with the contributions of its nationalist media.

According to Bharat Gothoskar, founder of KHAKI, “The #MumbaiSwaraj exhibition is a comprehensive account of the freedom struggle in the city. From early rumblings at the

Elphinstone College, to six Congress sessions in the city, to salt satyagrahas at various locations, to contributions by unsung heroes such as Babu Genu and Bhai Kotwal, the exhibition brings to the fore stories of Mumbai’s contribution to the freedom movement that has been long forgotten.”