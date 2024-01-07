Mumbaikars Can Witness Mesmerising Symphony Orchestra & Kathak Performance This Sunday For FREE; Details Inside

Symphony Orchestra & Kathak Performance |

Looking for events to attend this weekend? We have you covered. You may block the Sunday evening slot with a perfect classical treat by heading to the Cooperage Bandstand Park, Fort to witness the NPCA@thePark. The free event promises an art-filled experience for people with music and dance.

The first NCPA@thePark of 2024 is here & we're back where it all began–the iconic Cooperage Bandstand Garden! 🤩



Join us for a weekend of FREE outdoor performances!



Register now ✨



🎫 NCPA@thePark 2024

🗓 Jan 6 & 7

⏰ 6:00 pm onwards

📍Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Fort pic.twitter.com/72jraiWHRU — NCPA Mumbai (@NCPAMumbai) January 5, 2024

Westside in association with NCPA organises these events for Mumbaikars, giving them a delightful evening to enjoy solo or plan a date. On Sunday, January 7, the park located in Fort would witness a Symphony Orchestra of India embracing light (western) classical music at 6 p.m. The musical session would be followed by an enchanting dance performance titled "Space Intrigue" by talented artist Shama Bhate's Nadroop Kathak group. Register here to attend.

NCPA describes the Symphony Orchestra as an "evening of light classical music featuring waltzes, marches, polkas and more. Unwind with the music of beloved composers including Mozart, Johann Strauss, and more, as well as some popular tunes." Talking of the classical dance performance, they describe it to be inspired by the "magical synergy in nature – fragrance of the earth, rustling of the trees, and myriad colours of the flora & fauna."

"It is a play of hide and seek or a dialogue or a bantering between time and space that creates a magical allure to any dance composition," NCPA adds while suggesting Mumbaikars make their weekend special with the enchanting Kathak performance beginning at 7 p.m.

NCPA@thePark came alive in 2022 in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to celebrate the return of go-to performances after the coronavirus lockdowns.