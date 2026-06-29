Mumbai, Tokyo & More! Bandra's New Fine Dining Spot 'Sorena' Brings 5 Cities In One Plate With Island Bar

Bandra has never been short on stylish restaurants, but Sorena is attempting something a little different. Spread across two floors in the stylish Mansionz One on Linking Road, the newly opened restaurant isn't built around a single cuisine or country. Instead, it brings together the flavours, cocktails and design influences of five cities — Mumbai, New York, Sicily, Tokyo and Istanbul — under one roof.

Opened on June 29, Sorena spans nearly 11,000 square feet across the 11th and 12th floors, pairing dramatic interiors with an ambitious menu that travels across continents without leaving Mumbai.

A restaurant inspired by cities around the world

From the moment you step inside, the restaurant welcomes you in earth-toned interiors, vibrant international artworks, and textured flooring. A sweeping curved staircase connects both levels, serving as a sculptural centre-piece, while an enormous handcrafted chandelier of artisanal glass and metal fragments dazzles overhead.

The space thoughtfully offers lively social zones, intimate conversation corners, and private dining areas, catering to every mood, whether you seek a bustling evening or a more secluded meal. One of Sorena's standout features is its central island bar, positioned as the heart of the venue.

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Adding another unique touch, Sorena also unveiled The Sorena Anthem, believed to be India's first original song composed exclusively for a restaurant. Penned by Nikhila Palat with music by Vivan Bhathena, the anthem was created specifically for the space instead of relying on a curated playlist.

Five cities, one menu

Chef Sachin Kadam's menu draws inspiration from five global cities, bringing together diverse flavours on one table. Highlights among the starters include the Sicilian Carrot Agrodolce Burrata & Toasted Pistachio, Mango Crudo Seabass Ceviche, and soups like Cream Di Porcini Mascarpone and Chilli Con Carne.

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Small plates range from Okonomiyaki, Basil Pesto Arancini, and Broccoli Karaage to Boston Uramaki Sushi, Za'atar Chicken, Avocado Prawns, and the must-try Mumbai-style Deccan Kebab. Mains feature dishes such as Mapo Tofu Hotpot Rice, Lentil Gnocchi Pasta, Mutton Rezala, Seafood Risotto, Salmon with Harissa Sauce & Saffron Pilaf, and Tonkatsu Ramen Bowl.

End on a sweet note with Brooklyn Blackout Cake, New York Cheesecake, Lychee Silky Yogurt, or Ghewar with Rabri Foam & Saffron Nuts Ice Cream.

Cocktails that travel the world

The drinks menu, led by Dimi Lezinska, reflects the same cosmopolitan philosophy. Signature cocktails such as 2AM Somewhere combine whiskey, fino sherry and salted caramel ice cream, while Dirty Affair blends gin, Campari and jackfruit pickle into an unexpected combination.

Those looking for lighter, refreshing options can try Funky Tie, infused with pandan and blueberry, or mocktails including Still Dancing, Safe Card, Pleads the Fifth, and Naked Truth.

Other details

Where: 11th & 12th Floor, Mansionz One, Linking Road, Bandra

Cost for two: Approximately ₹3000