Craving Authentic Italian Food In Mumbai? Head To CinCin In Bandra For Handmade Pastas & Neapolitan-Style Pizzas

Mumbai’s appetite for Italian food shows no signs of slowing down, and Bandra has just welcomed another address catering to that craving. CinCin, the Italian restaurant that has built a loyal following over the years through its BKC outlet, has now opened its second Mumbai outpost in the heart of Bandra.

Perched high above Linking Road, the new space brings together classic Italian flavours, handcrafted pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and a lively social atmosphere that feels perfectly suited to the neighbourhood.

A rooftop Italian escape in the heart of Bandra

Located on the 13th floor of Mansionz One, the restaurant stretches across more than 4,300 square feet and offers both indoor and alfresco seating. With room for around 120 guests, the space is designed to transition seamlessly from morning coffee catch-ups and relaxed lunches to sunset drinks and dinner gatherings. Floor-to-ceiling views of the city add to the experience, especially from the outdoor section.

The interiors draw inspiration from traditional Italian piazzas while incorporating Bandra’s laid-back energy. Terracotta accents, patterned flooring, vintage-style lighting, greenery-filled corners, and verandah-inspired seating create a warm and inviting setting.

There are also playful touches throughout the space, including a brightly coloured tuk-tuk installation, an energetic aperitivo bar, and a retractable roof in the alfresco section.

Handmade pastas, Neapolitan pizzas & more

Food remains the star of the show. The menu focuses on ingredient-driven Italian cooking, with a strong emphasis on handmade pasta and Neapolitan-style pizza. Highlights include the Tajarin tossed in truffle butter and fresh black truffle, Calamarata pasta in a rich vodka-spiked tomato cream sauce, Spaghetti Carbonara, and the classic Napoli pizza topped with San Marzano tomatoes and Fior di Latte cheese.

Diners can also try dishes such as Crostini e Zucca, which combines roasted butternut squash, blue cheese and caramelised onions, alongside the cheese-filled Bombette wrapped in pork belly.

Dessert lovers can round off the meal with a creamy house-made panna cotta or a traditional Gelato.

Spritzes, wines & cocktails with an Italian soul

The drinks menu leans heavily into Italian influences, featuring spritzes, classic cocktails, wines by the glass, and non-alcoholic options. Signature serves include Hello from Sorrento, made with tequila, limoncello and bergamot, and Midnight in Amalfi, a mix of cognac, sweet vermouth and blackberry.

There's also a dedicated coffee programme inspired by neighbourhood cafés across Italy, making it as suitable for a quick espresso stop as it is for a leisurely meal.