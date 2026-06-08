Bandra Gets a Stylish New Food Destination; House of Akina Brings Asian Flavours to Turner Road

House of Akina |

When you step inside House of Akina in Bandra, it feels like entering someone's home. Decked in neutral shades, the space evokes the comfort of a living room, and there experience here feel very thoughtful and personal.

Expect warm, intimate vibes, a friendly staff and comforting food. As they set foot into the House of Akina, patrons are welcomed into a space that resembles a residence rather than a traditional restaurant. The curated artworks and cozy furniture will draw you in, but the heroes of this place have to be the impressive food and innovative drinks.

Interiors of House of Akina |

For those who are confident that they know Bandra's dining scene inside out, House of Akina might just surprise you.

At the heart of it all is Akina, a fictional muse whose travels across Asia inspired the space. Her story is everywhere: in the cocktails, the curated dining spaces, and even the way the rooms unfold, blending Japanese roots with flavours, rituals and memories from across the continent.

“House of Akina offers immersive hospitality that is luxurious yet warm, where every detail and experience is personal," reveals Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures.

(Left) Root vegetables with tahini and yuzu dressing, (right) Vietnamese Coffee Noir |

House of Akina invites guests to slow down, soak in the details and feel a part of a story that stretches far beyond the menu.

Chef Ashwin Singh, who honed his craft at Gaggan in Bangkok and Masque in Mumbai, leads the kitchen. Every dish is a journey at the House of Akina and the chef has ensured that Asian flavours are beautifully balanced with the Indian ingredients. It is here that traditional techniques are reimagined, to create new, memorable food memories.

(Left) Apricot in the alley, and (right) Wildflower Waltz |

You can actually take a trip across Asia with their signature drinks. Sip on Sticky Gold, a smoky Indonesian dessert in a glass, or reminisce about Japanese evenings with Nights in May. Windflower Waltz channels the monsoon breeze of the Philippines, and Salty Verandah mirrors the vibrancy of Singapore's coastal nights.

Bensan Geevarghese, Corporate Beverage Manager, shares, "We wanted the cocktails to feel emotional and transportive rather than overly technical. The idea was to create cocktails that are layered and expressive while remaining approachable and easy to return to."

At House of Akina, it isn't about rushing through a meal. It's about slowing down, savouring each flavour, letting conversations flow and letting the stories linger long after your glass is empty.

Address: House of Akina, Golden Palace, Turner Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

Timings: 12:30pm - 1:30am