Mumbai This Weekend: Kick Start Your Early Holi Celebrations With Marshmello & Amazing Holi Bash Party

Experience some of the amazing concert night in Mumbai | Bookmyshow/Paytm Insider

Get ready to be packed this weekend, as Mumbai is having some of the biggest concerts and Holi bash events this weekend. Escape from the boring clubbing nights and grove to some amazing music all night. From beat songs to retro Bollywood music, Mumbai is going to experience the ultimate live performances by many great artists.

India's first sing along concert | Paytm Insider

Under One Sky: Holi Edition

Want to kick start your early Holi celebration? Then join with your squad to experience the Indian's first and coolest sing along show in Chembur, Mumbai. Groove to some amazing music and dance the night away to an amazing concert night.

When: 23rd March 2024 - 24th March 2024

Where: Chembur Social, Mumbai

Book Here

Imagicaa Holi Bash | Paytm Insider

Imagicaa Holi Bash 2024

Celebrate your Holi with some wave pool party, rain dance, bollywood music with delicious food at the Imagicaa Holi Bash. Dance to some of the popular DJs and slide into the amazing Holi celebration in the pool.

When: 23rd March 2024 - 27th March 2024 | 10:00 AM

Where: Imagicaa, Mumbai

Book Here

Holi Weekend with Marshmello | Bookmyshow

Marshmello India Tour 2024

It's concert season! Get ready to dance to the top hits and beat dropping music by Marshmello in his India Tour 2024. All the Mumbaikars join as he is set to perform this Holi weekend for you. Don't miss out on the most amazing night and kick start to your Holi celebration.

When: Sunday, 24th March 2024 | 4:00 PM

Where: MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai

Book Here

Infinity Mirrored Room by Artist Yayoi Kusama | Bookmyshow

Infinity Mirrored Room

If you love Art then you have to watch the 'Infinity Mirrored Room- The Eternally Infinite Light of the Universe Illuminating the Quest for Truth, 2020' by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Don't miss out, as you'll experience for the first time in India the illusions and imagination in a mirrored room.

When: Friday, 22nd March 2024 - Sunday, 14th April 2024

Where: Infinity Room, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Book Here

Javed Ali live concert | Bookmyshow

Javed Ali Lived Concert

All the Javed Ali fans get ready to experience your favourite singer sing live this weekend in Mumbai. Experience some of the romantic solos and duets hits of Mohammad Rafi by Javed Ali.

When: Sunday, 24th March 2024 | 6:30 PM

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai

Book Here